Finally there’s alcoholic sports seltzer so you can stay hydrated AND drunk on the court

If you’ve ever been on the court, field or course and thought to yourself “I wish I could be hydrated and drunk at the same time right now” then hoo boy is there a product right around the corner for you.

Basketball apparel company Trillblazin is teaming up with Portland’s Great Notion brewing to bring the world “Electric Lights,” which combines an alcoholic seltzer with the smooth refreshing electrolytes of an energy drink.

Is it going to taste good? I don’t know. Will it work? I sure hope so! This is one of those products that isn’t illegal, but man it really feels illegal, like caffeinated alcohol. Either way, I’m down with it. I can picture all sports of non-sporting applications where I want to ensure I’m staying hydrated while getting a pleasant buzz. The beach, doing yard work, heck even an outdoor concert on a hot day would necessitate a Swiss army knife of a beverage like this.

Also yes, this is for real — it’s not just a mockup or a joke.

Trillblazin made a beer with @GreatNotionPDX.



It has electrolytes (so you can drink it while playing basketball).



Coming soon pic.twitter.com/YgLQpEhlhG — Ira LaFontaine (@jailblazin) November 2, 2022

I love a good beverage can that’s a statement piece too, and the old school Gatorade look seems ideal for a ridiculous product like this. I am a touch alarmed by the “RED FLAVOR” wording though. Fruit Punch might be my least favorite classic Gatorade flavor, and this turns me off a little. Give me an alcoholic blue seltzer and we’re in business though.