Lane Kiffin is using Taylor Swift to coach his quarterbacks

Taylor Swift is everywhere right now. Including the sports world.

Ok, well maybe not everywhere, as our wise friend James Dator pointed out earlier this week. Swift’s “Eras” tour is bypassing some notable NFL stadiums this spring and summer, including Washington D.C., which means yours truly is probably making the trek to Philadelphia with his daughter and her friends, but that is a story for another time.

We have also seen the Boston Bruins pay tribute to Swift’s newest album, “Midnights,” in this hilarious TikTok on the day it was released. Swift also promoted the new album on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.

Another Swiftie in the sports world? Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin. Shortly after the release of “Midnights,” Kiffin was asked his favorite track.

He declined to answer, but indicated he indeed did have one:

It was my journalistic duty to find out Lane Kiffin's favorite song off Taylor Swift's new album.



He's got one, but the reveal has got to come after a win: pic.twitter.com/ewnmQi3YkQ — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) October 24, 2022

Kiffin later tweeted that “Karma” was the answer to that question:

It’s “Karma” but didn’t want to tell you why yet. Will explain later @taylorswift13 @gnybarra https://t.co/HTLVi0bAsN — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 26, 2022

But perhaps that was a ruse? Was a clue as to the real answer to that question was unveiled on Wednesday?

Because Kiffin shared a clip from a recent Mississippi practice of him talking with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

As “Anti-Hero” blared over the sound system:

.@taylorswift13 lyrics helping the youth of America and reminding @JaxsonDart to not stare directly at the sun #antihero #lyrics ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/w4VharDpT5 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 2, 2022

Kiffin is referring to these lyrics to “Anti-Hero,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release:

I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Maybe we do indeed have our answer now. As well as a sneak peek into how Kiffin is coaching his quarterbacks.