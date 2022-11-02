 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Lane Kiffin is using Taylor Swift to coach his quarterbacks

Do we now know what Lane Kiffin’s favorite track from “Midnights” is?

By Mark Schofield
Ole Miss v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is everywhere right now. Including the sports world.

Ok, well maybe not everywhere, as our wise friend James Dator pointed out earlier this week. Swift’s “Eras” tour is bypassing some notable NFL stadiums this spring and summer, including Washington D.C., which means yours truly is probably making the trek to Philadelphia with his daughter and her friends, but that is a story for another time.

We have also seen the Boston Bruins pay tribute to Swift’s newest album, “Midnights,” in this hilarious TikTok on the day it was released. Swift also promoted the new album on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.

Another Swiftie in the sports world? Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin. Shortly after the release of “Midnights,” Kiffin was asked his favorite track.

He declined to answer, but indicated he indeed did have one:

Kiffin later tweeted that “Karma” was the answer to that question:

But perhaps that was a ruse? Was a clue as to the real answer to that question was unveiled on Wednesday?

Because Kiffin shared a clip from a recent Mississippi practice of him talking with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

As “Anti-Hero” blared over the sound system:

Kiffin is referring to these lyrics to “Anti-Hero,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release:

I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Maybe we do indeed have our answer now. As well as a sneak peek into how Kiffin is coaching his quarterbacks.

