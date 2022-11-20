The Commanders tackled Dameon Pierce in a way that wrestling fans would enjoy

As we have long maintained here at SB Nation, everything is professional wrestling.

Including the NFL.

Things are not going well for the Houston Texans this Sunday. Their offense has been inept against the visiting Washington Commanders. Quarterback Davis Mills threw a Pick-Six on Houston’s opening possession, and the Texans’ offense managed just five yards of total offense in the first half.

They finally put some offense together to open the third quarter, and put their first points on the board as kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn converted a short field goal to cut make the score 20-3. But that drive came with a bit of a steep price

The image of rookie running back Dameon Pierce getting powerbombed through the Earth’s surface.

With the Texans facing a 1st and 10 at the Washington 11-yard line, Mills threw underneath to the rookie running back. After making the catch, Pierce tried to turn upfield, but rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway had other ideas:

Ridgeway straight up tried to powerbomb him. pic.twitter.com/upbrfYe9eH — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) November 20, 2022

As we said, Ridgeway straight powerbombed Pierce through the Earth’s surface.

The ... well, we can call it a tackle ... drew a flag for Unnecessary Roughness, giving Houston a 1st-and-goal at the Commanders’ 5-yard line. But the Texans could not capitalize, as they would settle for field goal after a short run, an incompletion, and a sack.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Pierce is listed at 212 pounds. Not exactly light work for Ridgeway.