Sparky the Sun Devil vs. Wilbur the Wildcat: a breakdown

If you wanted any indication that it’s Rivalry Week, look no further than the Territorial Cup. The rivalry between the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. For 123 years, Arizona and Arizona State have played each other, and this year even the mascots were getting chippy.

This might be the craziest sequence I’ve ever recorded.



Gio Sanders TD puts the Sun Devils back on top. ASU leads 21-17 with 7:08.



Who won the fight? #sparky or #wilbur? @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/ZffW3UyC5p — Nick Borgia (@Nick_Borgia) November 25, 2022

Who knew Sparky had hands? Let’s break down what happened in this Sparky win by TKO.

Sparky lands a huge left cross

At first, Sparky misses the right jab (I’m assuming Sparky is right handed, but the beats are ambidextrous) but the hands are coming with fire and fury. Sparky lands a huge left cross that turns Wilbur’s head.

Sparky hits a right hook

Sparky follows up that left cross with a right hook, and he’s cooking now. Wilbur has no idea where he’s at and Sparky has got him in DEEP water.

Sparky hits a nasty 1-2 combo

At this point, Wilbur is just swinging wildly, and not hitting much. Even the ones that do hit don’t faze Sparky, because Sparky is just eating every punch. That’s 123 years of hate just brewing to the point where you feel nothing but the felt and cloth of the mascot’s head you’re swinging on.

Sparky isn’t done yet, either. The Sun Devil follows up a few shots to the body, including a right hook to the ribs with a CRISPY 1-2 combo, and he’s got Wilbur’s mascot head looking like a Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em Robot.

By this point, cheerleaders intervened and had to separate the two mascots, but that was because they were saving Wilbur from being put on ESPN’s top 10. Sparky and Wilbur wasn’t even a fair fight, and Sparky won in the first round via Technical Knockout.

This also answers a question of mine that I’ve pondered for a while: what mascot would win in a Mortal Kombat style tournament? If this video is any indication, you don’t wanna draw Sparky first.