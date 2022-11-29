USMNT had critical goal wiped away by a microscopic offside call in World Cup

Entering Tuesday’s final match of group play at the FIFA World Cup, the United States needed a victory over Iran to advance to the knockout round.

Late in the first half, it looked as if Tim Weah had put the United States into a fantastic position to advance, as he pushed a shot past Iranian keeper Ali Beiranvand.

But then, the flag went up, and the goal was taken off the board as Weah was ruled offside.

You can judge for yourself here:

Weah is on the other end of a perfect through ball from Weston McKennie, and buries his shot. But as you can see from the available technology, Weah was just inches offside:

Here is another view of just how close Weah was to being onside:

With the offside call being made on the pitch, any reversal would have to come from a review. But the call was made after reviewing the play that the offside ruling would stand.

If you are wondering just how these types of calls are made, we have you covered there as well:

Thankfully for the United States, Weah’s potential goal was to extend their lead, not to take the lead. As noted earlier, the United States needs a win against Iran to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Any other result, and the United States will be sent home.

They took the lead earlier in the first half, on this incredible effort from Christian Pulisic put his body on the line to put the United States on the board:

With the second half about to get underway, United States fans are hoping that it is Pulisic’s goal, and not a matter of inches, that proves decisive in this match.