Christian Pulisic injury: Tracking the USMNT star’s status for the round of 16

Late in the first half of Tuesday’ do-or-die match against Iran, Christian Pulisic came through for the United States, scoring perhaps the most important goal in recent USMNT history as he put a pass from Sergiño Dest past Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand to give the United States a 1-0 lead.

But instead of wheeling away in celebration, Pulisic remained down on the turf, having crashed into Beiranvand in the effort. Pulisic was eventually helped off by trainers, and did return to the match, but was subbed off before the second half began.

The United States survived a frenzied second half, and over nine minutes of stoppage time, preserving the one-goal victory to put them through to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Their reward for the effort? A date with the Netherlands on Saturday.

Now they await word on Pulisic’s status for that match.

Here is another look at Pulisic’s effort, as he put his body on the line for the go-ahead goal:

PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP @USMNT pic.twitter.com/nkcQ5DDU0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

This series of images puts into context just what Pulisic did to see the United States through to the round of 16:

Christian Pulisic laying it all on the line for his country pic.twitter.com/hOnYptRKz4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2022

It was Pulisic’s first World Cup goal, and one that will live on in USMNT lore. But it might have come at a steep price, as Pulisic needed to be removed from the match before the second half, after making a short attempt at returning to the pitch:

Leaving it all on the line



Pulisic is back out on the field for the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/1bDrEmdVYv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

His injury was termed an “abdominal injury” by the USMNT at the time of the substitution:

Halftime Change:



On: Aaronson

Off: Pulisic



Aaronson replaces Pulisic (abdominal injury) at the break. pic.twitter.com/StFaBxD1ol — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 29, 2022

According to Kevin Baxter, who covers soccer for the Los Angeles Times, the USMNT star was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of his abdominal injury:

Pulisic was taken to the hospital in the second half to undergo a scan for an abdominal injury. @USMNT @FIFAWorldCupQTR — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) November 29, 2022

According to Jenny Taft, who is covering the World Cup for Fox Sports, Pulisic FaceTimed the team from the hospital:

I was told from @USMNT that Christian Pulisic is at the hospital to get his abdominal injury further evaluated. He also FaceTimed the team in the locker room following the win. #USMNT @FOXSoccer — Jenny Taft (@JennyTaft) November 29, 2022

The United States squares off with the Netherlands at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

This story will be updated as updates to Pulisic’s condition become available.