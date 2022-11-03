Astros throw combined no-hitter in Game 4 of World Series

After getting crushed in Game 3 of the World Series and falling behind in the series, the Astros would’ve been hoping to make a big response in Game 4. It’s safe to say they did so.

Led by starter Cristian Javier, the Astros’ pitching combined to throw a no-hitter in Game 4 against the Phillies, marking just the second occasion the feat has been accomplished in the Fall Classic. The only other time came in 1956, when Don Larsen of the Yankees threw a perfect game in Game 5 of that year’s World Series against the Dodgers.

Javier started the game for Houston and allowed the two of the three Phillies’ baserunners of the day, coming on walks to Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh in the second and third innings respectively. After the second, Javier retired the last 11 batters he faced before being pulled following the sixth inning.

After he exited, it was left up to the Astros’ bullpen. Bryan Abreu thew a hitless seventh inning, followed by Rafael Montero, who did likewise in the eighth. For the ninth, Houston brought in closer Ryan Pressly. He quickly got one out, but then walked Kyle Schwarber for the third Phillies’ baserunner of the day. Following a Rhys Hoskins fly out, the game was left up to J.T. Realmuto, who grounded out on the first pitch he saw to complete the history-making performance.

The no-no is also the second one the Astros have been a part of this year. Back during the regular season on June 25th, Houston threw another combined no-hitter, this one against the Yankees in a game also started by Javier.

In addition to making some history, it was also a pretty crucial win in general for the Astros. They had gotten crushed in Game 3 to the tune of seven runs on five Phillies’ home runs. Game 4 saw them rebound with pretty much the exact opposite performance, and now the series is tied up.