Javon Hargrave’s interior pressure is giving the Eagles another scary dimension

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense is likely the major story through their first eight games, with Hurts playing himself into the MVP conversation thanks to his start to the season. But the Eagles improved to 8-0 on Thursday night with a win over the Houston Texans, and due in large part to a veteran on their defensive front.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

The defensive tackle has put together back-to-back impressive games, first in Philadelphia’s Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and then again on Thursday night in the Eagles’ 29-17 win over the Texans. Against Pittsburgh a week ago, Hargrave posted a pair of sacks, helping Philadelphia frustrate rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Those were his first sacks since the Eagles’ Week 3 win over the Washington Commanders. He also posted what was a season-high five tackles.

But Thursday’s performance against the Texans was Hargrave’s best game of the year, as he set new season-highs with seven combined tackles, and a pair of sacks.

Looking at the trio of sacks, you can see the bevy of traits that Hargrave brings to the table. Through power, burst, effort, and technique, Hargrave creates problems on the interior for opposing offenses.

With rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis recently placed on Injured Reserve, and out for the next three weeks, those traits could be huge for the Eagles as they look to remain unbeaten.

His first sack Thursday night came due to a combination of power, and effort. Hargrave aligns in the A-gap, between the center and the left guard, and fires off the ball into center Scott Quessenberry. Immediately off the snap, Hargrave stresses Quessenberry’s left edge, bursting into the pocket to move quarterback Davis Mills off the spot. But when the quarterback slides to his left, Mills shows the athleticism, and the effort, to chase him down:

But Hargrave was only getting started.

The defensive tackle got to Mills two more times, both in the fourth quarter as the Texans were trying to claw back into the game. With Mills and the Texans facing a 3rd and 10 near midfield, Hargrave flashed his tremendous power while working against rookie left guard Kenyon Green:

Off the snap, Hargrave drives into Green, putting the rookie guard on skates and driving him into the backfield. Green fights for every inch of leverage he can get, but Hargrave plows him into Mills’ lap, and then disengages from the guard for the sack.

Bring on the punt team.

Later in the fourth quarter, Hargrave added technique to the equation. Working against Quessenberry from a tilt alignment, Hargrave comes off the line and snaps off a quick push-pull move, leaving Quessenberry behind:

Mills would throw an interception on the next play.

When you talk to quarterbacks, or offensive coaches, they will tell you just how disruptive interior pressure can be to an offense. When quarterbacks face pressure off the edge, it is easier to handle, as they can climb in the pocket or even spin away from those defenders, depending on the athleticism of the quarterback in question.

Interior pressure is another animal altogether. Not only is pressure on the inside disruptive to the timing of plays, as it forces the quarterback off the spot and/or to adjust early in the down, but it is the hardest to avoid. Do not take that from me, however, but take it from legendary quarterback Joe Montana, who wrote this in his book Joe Montana’s Art and Magic of Quarterbacking:

An inside push totally disrupts a passer who doesn’t move around a lot. The hardest thing for a quarterback to get away from is a defensive lineman who gets freed up the middle immediately after the snap. You can get away from most anything but a push up the middle. This is how Jim Burt took me out back in the ‘86 playoffs. The only way to get away from it is to get outside the pocket as quickly as you can.

Through eight games, the Eagles have pressured opposing passers on 23.7% of dropbacks, 11th-most in the NFL. This is despite ranking 21st in the league in blitz percentage, sending extra rushers after the quarterback on just 22.5% of dropbacks. Having pass rushers like Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and the newly-acquired Robert Quinn on the edges certainly helps in that effort.

But the interior pressure that Hargrave provides is another means of creating problems for opposing quarterbacks.

And will be huge for the Eagles as they look to keep this win streak rolling.