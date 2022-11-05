Louisiana Tech’s bulldog mascot has a sweeter ride than you

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are having a tough year on the gridiron.

In their first season under new head coach Sonny Combie, the Bulldogs have a losing record. While Louisiana Tech did get a win on Saturday, beating Middle Tennessee State to improve to 3-6 on the season, it looks unlikely that the Bulldogs will get to a bowl game this season. With three games left on the year, the Bulldogs will need to win tough games against UTSA and UAB, as well as a win against Charlotte, to get to .500.

But the Bulldogs do have something incredible going for them.

Their mascot Tech XXII, who has a sweeter ride than you.

The bulldog rides around campus and more in a remote-controlled Bugatti. Here he was before taking the field Saturday against Middle Tennessee State:

Tech XXII takes his ride out on campus as well. During Homecoming Weekend, he rolled down Sorority Lane before heading to the stadium:

He even helps out on the recruiting trail. When three-star quarterback Evan Bullock, who committed to Louisiana Tech this past summer, was in town to see a Bulldogs game, Tech XXII was sure to ride on over for a photo:

Had a great time in Ruston watching @LATechFB get the WIN!! @TechXXII pic.twitter.com/CO9X28kEPr — Evan Bullock (@evanbullock8_) October 9, 2022

ESPN even caught this video during the broadcast today of Tech XXII rolling around in the end zone:

Even if the Bulldogs’ football season comes to an end without an appearance in a bowl game, you will not be without wholesome Tech XXII content in the winter. Tech XXII also makes appearances at basketball games:

When they told me I had to wait another timeout to go on the court @LATechHoops #mascot #poutyface pic.twitter.com/0qrbSQFzQn — TechXXII (@TechXXII) January 14, 2022

But here’s hoping the Bulldogs somehow close out the season strong and earn that bowl berth, so we can see more of Tech XXII riding around in his blue Bugatti.