Tanner Mordecai has TEN touchdowns...and the game isn’t over yet

Defensive enthusiasts, look away.

SMU and Houston are currently playing a game of basketball on grass, with the Mustangs currently up 70-49, but the star of the show has been SMU QB Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai has thrown for 379 yards and NINE TOUCHDOWNS.

NINE.

NUEVE.

He threw seven of those touchdowns in the first half! Mordecai was dealing through the first two quarters, throwing more TDs than incompletions. He was throwing on the move and from the pocket, and Houston’s defense simply has no counter to it.

#SMU QB Tanner Mordecai with SEVEN total TDs (6 passing - 1 rushing).... IN THE FIRST HALF! pic.twitter.com/ZVxWsPRqwL — @ (@FTBeard7) November 6, 2022

His ninth passing touchdown through the air was a beauty, a go ball dropped right into the bucket. Tack on a touchdown on the ground, and that’s how you get Mordecai accounting for ten touchdowns in a single game.

For context, he scored more touchdowns against Houston than Ohio State and Northwestern combined for earlier today. He’s thrown for more touchdowns today than Iowa has thrown in the entire season.

If we’re doing record watch, SMU’s school record for points in a game is 72, and the Mustangs are currently at 70 with the ball, so the odds are that record is getting smashed. In addition, the NCAA record for touchdown passes in a game is at 11, set by David Klingler in 1990. Klingler played for...Houston.

The record for most total touchdowns in a game is unknown, but we can give that to Mordecai too. In addition, we should give him an ice pack for his shoulder and his back, because he’s carrying SMU right now.