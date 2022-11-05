Astros win 2022 World Series after comeback victory in Game 6

After two World Series losses in 2019 and 2021 and years of spending time in headlines in recent years for the sign stealing controversy, the Astros returned to the winner’s circle on Saturday night as they clinched the 2022 World Series championship. With their 4-1 win in Game 6 against the Phillies, Houston finished off a 4-2 series victory to win the franchise’s second ever World Series title.

After a 106-win regular season and sweeps in their first two postseason series. The Astros ran into some trouble in the World Series. They lost both Game 1 and 3, falling behind 1-0 and 2-1. However, they rebounded by reeling off three straight wins after that, including a combined no-hitter in Game 4. They sealed the deal in Game 6, rallying from 1-0 down thanks to a monster home run from Yordan Alvarez.

That gave Houston the lead for good as their bullpen finished things off to clinch the championship, as they added to their title tally, five years after winning in 2017.

The win was also notable as it gave Dusty Baker his first championship as a manager. Baker has had a long career as the skipper of several different teams, and has several successful stops. However, he had yet to win a ring, coming short as the manager of the losing team in both the 2002 and 2021 World Series matchups.

This World Series might not go down as the most popular win ever thanks to the aforementioned sign stealing stuff and the general success that the Astros have had in recent years. However, there’s not much you can say to take their 2022 team down a peg. They won a bunch of games in the regular season and then went on a 11-2 run over three postseason series, and are now champions.