 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo finally gets to see his best friend Josh Allen play in person

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is attending his first Buffalo Bills game

By Mark Schofield
/ new
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

With the Formula 1 circuit off this week, many drivers descended upon Las Vegas for an event on Saturday promoting next season’s race in the city.

Daniel Ricciardo, however, is on the other side of the United States.

Attending his first-ever Buffalo Bills game.

The Australian F1 driver is a huge Buffalo Bills fan, because of his unlikely friendship with quarterback Josh Allen. The pair met at the F1 race in Monaco in 2019, and struck up an immediate friendship. The two athletes sat down with ESPN’s Marty Smith last October to talk about how they formed their friendship, and bonded almost immediately:

Well, with no F1 race on the schedule this week, Ricciardo is at MetLife Stadium, finally getting the chance to see Allen and the Bills in person. He posted before the game about how “giddy” he was to see the Bills for the first time:

Ricciardo then went down to the field, where he asked Allen to give him “the full warmup experience:”

The full experience is exactly what Ricciardo got moments later, as he was playing catch with Allen and “catching some rockets” from the Bills passer:

Of course, no F1 raceday is complete without some huge cardboard heads in the bleachers. Ricciardo was more than happy to flip the script, showing off his cardboard cutout of Allen in the stands:

It appears that Allen loved seeing the cutout, as he had a huge hug for Ricciardo upon spotting the driver with it in the stands:

The F1 season is drawing to a close, with just two races remaining on the schedule: The Brazilian Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. That also means Ricciardo’s time in F1 is winding down as well, as the driver does not have a seat for next season. Given that his plans are in the air, perhaps a future with the Bills in some capacity is in the cards?

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...