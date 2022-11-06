The Atlanta Falcons fumble the game away in excruciating fashion

In the art form known as professional wrestling, everyone has a gimmick.

The Undertaker was a zombie mortician.

The Boogeyman was, well, a boogeyman.

The Atlanta Falcons gimmick is losing football games in spectacular and hideous ways. It’s truly become a performance art at this point.

We’re all aware of 28-3. We’ve been privileged to see the Falcons lose to the Cowboys by simply not touching an onside kick. Their double-digit collapses are as much a part of them as the Green Bay Packers have the cheeseheads.

The next chapter in the Falcons losing in the most absurd ways came on Sunday, a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons and Chargers were tied at 17 going into the final minute of the game, when Chargers RB Austin Ekeler fumbled in the redzone. Ta’Quon Graham, a Falcons DT, picks up the ball, and that’s when the magic happens.

The Falcons DT fumbled the ball—no, he literally and figuratively dropped the ball—at the worst moment of the game. The Chargers would get the ball back and immediately go and kick the game winning field goal, sealing the fate of a Falcons franchise that knows this pain all too well.

Of course, Twitter immediately roasted Graham for his unfortunate mistake.

ladies and gentlemen, the atlanta falcons — charles (#1 mahomes truther) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 6, 2022

You literally cannot make it up. The Atlanta Falcons Experience ™ — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) November 6, 2022

Luckily for Atlanta, the Carolina Panthers were absolutely smoked today by the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Saints and Bucs have yet to play, so they could still be in the lead of the NFC South.

But knowing the Falcons, that lead isn’t safe at all.