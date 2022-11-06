Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, and the Patriots defense caused so many headaches for the Colts

Young quarterbacks face a tough task when squaring off with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Counting what Justin Fields did in Foxborough a few weeks ago, first- and second-year quarterbacks have historically struggled against a Belichick-led defense. Since 2003, quarterbacks in their first or second season have a combined 4-42 record at Gillette Stadium.

This might put into context just how impressive Fields was in the Chicago Bears’ win over the Patriots three weeks ago.

But this was the environment that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger walked into on Sunday, when he and the Colts took on the Patriots on the road.

He could not duplicate Fields’ success.

Ehlinger and the Colts’ offense struggled, managing just 121 total yards and 3 points in New England’s 26-3 win. Ehlinger, playing without running back Jonathan Taylor, completed 15 of 29 passes for 103 yards and an interception. But due to the 9 sacks he took on the afternoon — and the 60 yards lost — the Colts finished the day with just 43 net passing yards.

The duo of Matthew Judon and Josh Uche posed a problem for the Indianapolis offense all afternoon long, as each pass rusher came away with three sacks on the day. Judon got the party started early, recording his first sack of the game on the Colts’ first offensive play. Watch as Judon attacks the right side of the offensive line on the stunt, dipping to the inside before getting to the quarterback:

Judon would get to Ehlinger two plays later on third down, but that sack was nullified due to a penalty.

He would still manage his second sack of the game in the first quarter, as he got to Ehlinger on a third down midway through the first:

Matthew Judon gets his 2nd sack in the FIRST QUARTER!

That sack, with the Colts facing a third down in New England territory, forced Frank Reich to send his punt team on the field.

After a pair of New England field goals gave the Patriots a 6-0 lead, the game’s first big play came via special teams. With the Colts looking to punt the football away to New England, cornerback Jonathan Jones broke into the backfield to block the punt, and the Patriots recovered in incredible field position:

As you can see from this replay angle, Jones begins the snap aligned over one of the punt coverage players, but bursts into the backfield off the edge and then lays out for the block:

This replay angle is also worth a look:

New England capitalized with a short touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Rhamondre Stevenson:

The ensuing Indianapolis possession would see Uche join the sack party. With Indianapolis facing a third down, and needing a big offensive play to get back into the game, Uche gets home off the edge for his first sack of the afternoon:

Josh Uche beats the LT with speed and gets the 3rd down sack!

Uche’s second sack of the game came on the very next Colts’ possession, and would be critical. With Indianapolis trailing 13-0, they finally put together a good drive, and looked to be in position to cut into New England’s lead. Facing a 3rd and 6 at the New England 19-yard line trailing 13-0, Ehlinger dropped to throw. Again, however, Uche got home for a sack.

Why was this a critical play? The ensuing field goal attempt was wide to the left, and the Patriots would eventually take 13-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The second half was more of the same, and it began with the Colts in possession of the football, and Uche getting after the quarterback for his third sack of the game:

Correction: 3rd sack

Uche’s third sack of the game set a new career-high for him, snapping the previous best from last season, when he sacked Zach Wilson twice in an early-season New England win over the New York Jets.

New England’s offense would fail to capitalize on their ensuing possession, as linebacker Bobby Okereke punched the football away from Jakobi Meyers, gifting Indianapolis great starting field possession for their next possession.

They would settle for just a field goal, however, thanks to Judon’s third sack of the game:

That third sack tied his career-best single-game mark, set back in 2018 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.

The New England defense was not done, as they would add another big play. Jones, not satisfied with just the punt block, reeled in a deflected throw, returning it for the Pick-Six:

It was not a perfect game from the Patriots, however, as the New England offense struggled as well. Jones completed 20 of 30 passes for just 147 yards and the touchdown, averaging just 4.9 yards per passing attempt. There were some bright spots from the New England offense, including this 30-yard completion from Jones to tight end Hunter Henry to help set up a Patriots’ field goal:

But the story of this day was the imposing Patriots’ defense, and New England’s continued success against young quarterbacks. After the game, both Uche and Judon were quick to praise the other:

Quote of the day from Josh Uche about Matthew Judon: "I have never in my life seen someone make this game look so easy. Seeing that, I'm like, shit, let me try to do that."

Matthew Judon keeps up his praise of Josh Uche at the podium, revealing that Uche actually calls New England's plays on third down when he's out there. The league's current sack leader even calls Uche "probably the best pass-rusher we have." Both had hat tracks today.

With scoring down around the league, perhaps this is the kind of season where a defense could lead the way. What we saw from New England today was very impressive on the defensive side of the football. With Judon leading the league in sacks, and Uche — along with Deatrich Wise — both causing problems for opposing offenses, the Patriots might be putting together the right ingredients for one of the league’s best defenses.

New England entered play Sunday pressuring opposing passers on 28.9% of dropbacks this season, second only to the Dallas Cowboys. New England also entered this week 12th in scoring defense, averaging 20.4 points per game, a number that will only improve after Sunday’s effort.

They were also sixth in Total Defense DVOA, moving up from ninth the previous week.

The Patriots’ defense seems to be coming together.

If their offense can figure things out...watch out.