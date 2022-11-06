 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Travis Kelce tossed his helmet into the shadow realm after gifting the Titans an interception

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lost his cool after a Titans interception

By Mark Schofield
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

It is never fun to make a mistake during a football game.

Even if you are one of the best in the league at your position.

Early in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs had the football and were looking to cut into the Titans’ 14-9 lead.

But that is exactly when disaster struck for Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, running a quick RPO design, pulled the football from his running back and looked to tight end Travis Kelce in the flat. The throw was on the money, but Kelce could not quite pull the football into his hands securely.

Instead, the pass went through the tight end, and into the waiting arms of Titans’ rookie cornerback Roger McCreary, for perhaps the easiest interception of his life:

McCreary returned the interception four yards, down to the Kansas City 34-yard line, giving fellow rookie Malik Willis and the Titans’ offense incredible field position.

That is when Kelce decided that he had had enough of his helmet, and it needed to go for a ride. Channeling his inner Pete Weber, the tight end tossed it towards the sideline like he was trying to pick up a 7-10 split:

The Titans would go on to convert a field goal on their ensuing possession, extending their lead to 17-9.

Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes might have won the night, however, with this quick edit:

It was a tough play from Kelce, but it made for great content.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...