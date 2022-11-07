Kirk Cousins has every reason to be shirtless and dancing

After the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders, Kirk Cousins wanted to celebrate. After throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns along with leading the Vikings on a go ahead drive, Cousins was noticeably excited. Fans cheered him on with the “You Like That” quote he made popular as a member of the Commanders, and he got to break down the Vikings post game huddle was a great moment.

After the win that pushed Minnesota to 7-1, the Vikings celebrated on the team plane, and Cousins was having the time of his life.

Yes, that is presumably millions of dollars worth of jewelry around Cousins neck, and Cousins is dancing with all the ice on.

If your first question is, “Is any of the jewelry actually his,” the answer is emphatically no. Kirk Cousins does not have swag. The idea of drip is a lost concept to Cousins. Cousins wouldn’t own anything over $1 million that goes on his body.

The second question you’re probably thinking is, “Does he know what song he’s dancing to,” and that answer is also no. Cousins is only dancing because Za’Darious Smith is hyping him up. He’s not hearing a single thing that’s playing over the speakers.

Cousins rocking the ice isn’t necessarily surprising, however. He has seemed to lean more into the trends not only of pop culture, but on his team too. Last year he did the Griddy after scoring and...yeah.

This is more of a skeddadle than a griddy.

Anyway, good for Kirk Cousins. He’s having fun and the Vikings are winning. He can wear all the ice he wants.