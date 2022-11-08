 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
F1’s Sergio Pérez unveils new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ helmet for the Brazilian Grand Prix

By Mark Schofield
The 2022 F1 season is winding down, with the circuit headed Brazil for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

However, that race is not the only big event on the calendar this week. Later this week, Marvel will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther is certain to do incredible numbers at the box office, given the success of the first movie.

We have already seen some sports leagues partner with Marvel ahead of the release, as the studio teamed up with the NBA back in October. The NBA will have custom Black Panther: Wakanda Forever themed games this season with “...custom in-arena content, game promotions, unique merchandise offerings, fan giveaways, and more.”

The latest partnership? Between Marvel and Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez. The F1 driver unveiled a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever helmet for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, and it is absolute fire:

Pérez is not the only driver with a unique as the season winds down. Sebastian Vettel, whose legendary F1 career will draw to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has invited fans to contribute to his helmet design for the final Grand Prix of his career. Fans who submit a donation will be entered into a drawing, with the winners able to submit a photograph that will be featured on Vettel’s helmet for his final race.

