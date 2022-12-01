We came this close to yellow cards determining Mexico’s fate

As the group stage of the FIFA World Cup ends and we transition into the knockout stages of the tournament, more and more teams are facing elimination from the competition. The margins to qualify for the knockout rounds are slim, as seen in the Group C finale on Wednesday. In fact, the margins were so slim that the fairplay tiebreaker was nearly enforced to determine which nation would go through.

Heading into the match day, Poland and Mexico led the group with four points while Argentina and Saudi Arabia had three points each. Argentina scored two second-half goals to secure a top-spot finish, but that left Poland squirming and depending on Saudi Arabia to keep Mexico at bay. Mexico also scored two second-half goals, which put them even with Poland on points (4), goal-difference (0) and total goals scored (2), at least temporarily. The two teams had also tied their group-stage encounter, which brought the fifth tiebreaker into play.

Unfortunately for lovers of chaos and silliness, Saudi Arabia scored a consolation goal in the 95th minute to make all of that inconsequential. But for nearly 30 minutes Mexico was facing the real possibility of getting eliminated due to having committed more yellow-card offenses than Poland.

Here’s a better breakdown of the tiebreakers for reference: