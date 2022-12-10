Why Caleb Williams won the Heisman

As far as “Heisman Moments” go, it was perhaps different than the rest.

It was not a game-winning Hail Mary, such as Doug Flutie’s moment back in 1984. It was not an electrifying touchdown run, such as Reggie Bush’s “stop-and-go” touchdown against Fresno State in 2005. It was not a stunning punt return touchdown, like we saw from Desmond Howard or Charles Woodson.

No, this Heisman Moment did not even result in a score, and it came in a losing effort.

But when USC quarterback Caleb Williams ripped off a 59-yard run through, over, and around the Utah defense in the Pac-12 Championship game, it solidified a bit of knowledge that became apparent throughout the college football season.

He was the best player in the sport this year.

Heisman voters agreed, as Williams was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. He secured 544 first-place votes, putting him well ahead of TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third, while Georgia QB Stetson Bennett finished fourth:

Heisman First place Votes:

Caleb Williams (544)

Max Duggan (188)

C.J. Stroud (37)

Stetson Bennett (36) — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 11, 2022

For reference, here is that moment from the Pac-12 Championship game:

In many ways, that one run exemplified just how electric Williams was this season, and how difficult he was to stop. Starting his first full season in college, as he followed Lincoln Riley to the west coast and USC, Williams completed 66.1% of his passes for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns, against just 9 interceptions. He added another 372 rushing yards on the ground, with 10 more scores.

Those numbers put Williams at or near the top of many offensive categories. His 37 touchdown passes led the FBS, and he also led the FBS with the 47 touchdowns he was responsible for. Williams ranked fifth in passing efficiency, first in points responsible for, first in points per game, and was sixth in total offense.

But beyond what he did, it was how he did it. Williams was dynamic throughout the season, frustrating defenses while leaving NFL scouts and evaluators dreaming of what he could be at the next level. Plays like this throw late to beat Oregon State, where the margin for error was razor-thin:

Or this rocket against Washington State, that can be made from what is conservatively described as an “unsettled platform:”

Or perhaps this throw under pressure against Notre Dame:

Heisman him‼️



Did Caleb Williams' pass under pressure in @uscfb’s win over Notre Dame earn the @76 Fan Fueled Moment? Tweet #FanFueled2 to vote! pic.twitter.com/TFQa9lTIyK — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 30, 2022

Or maybe even escapes like this one against Arizona State:

This escape and run from Caleb Williams



️: ESPN pic.twitter.com/lsxcOYf6ar — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 2, 2022

Perhaps Williams did not have a singular Heisman Moment. While the run against USC exemplified everything the quarterback accomplished this season, with his dynamic, play-making ability, in truth Williams had a Heisman season. A year filled with similar moments, that wowed teammates, coaches, and opponents alike.

After Notre Dame lost to USC, their head coach Marcus Freeman praised the USC quarterback:

Gosh, you just see it happen over and over all year. His ability to feel pressure, to spin out of it. We told our guys ‘He’s going to spin, He’s going to spin and work upfield.’ He’s elusive, man. He’s got huge legs. He’s like a running back back there at times. But he’s got an arm of a great quarterback. He’s really difficult to bring down. He’s a special player.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, the only coach to beat Williams this season, had this to say about the USC passer prior to the Pac-12 Championship game:

Show me a game where he’s not great. I think he just keeps getting better and better. He’s maybe the most difficult quarterback to sack we’ve ever come across that is also a great throwing threat. We’ve played some really athletic quarterbacks that you might liken to a wide receiver playing QB, but nobody harder to sack than that guy. He keeps plays alive, he extends plays, he keeps his eyes downfield incredibly well during the scrambles. He very rarely glances at the rush, he’s always seeing peripherally and it seems like he has eyes in the back of his head. Some of the escapes he has are just fantastic. And he’s only 20 years old, second year out of high school — a true sophomore. What he’s doing is very impressive.

And what happened after that run against Utah only bolstered his case for college football’s most prestigious award. Williams hurt his hamstring at the end of the run, but stayed in the game despite being severely limited. Riley, after the loss to Utah, stated that Williams was “not even close to 50%.”

But he kept battling.

Yet while USC had a 17-3 lead over Utah at one point, Williams’ injury cleary impacted that offense, and their ability to hold the lead. Eventually the Utes overcame the deficit, ending USC’s dreams of a national title.

“In terms of guys I’ve coached at that position, it’s maybe the gutsiest performance I’ve ever seen. I mean, most guys wouldn’t even played. He still gave us a chance,” Riley said after the Pac-12 Championship game.

According to the Heisman trust, the award is “annually awarded to the outstanding college football player in the United States whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.”

Williams exemplified that all season long. But perhaps most of all in a losing effort against Utah. Where, after showing the world just how dynamic of a football player he was, he remained in the game, while injured, trying to will his team to victory.

Great ability, combined with perseverance and hard work. The very criteria for the award, showcased for us all to see.

For that, he is truly a worthy Heisman winner.