 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Morocco gave us the wholesome content we need after shocking Portugal

After shocking Portugal, Morocco celebrated in perfect fashion

By Mark Schofield
/ new
Morocco v Portugal -World Cup Photo by Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Morocco made history on Saturday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first-ever African team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals after shocking Portugal by a final score of 1-0.

They advanced with the same recipe that worked throughout group play, as well ass in the round of 16 against Spain. They were almost impenetrable in front of keeper Yassine Bounou, and made the most of their opportunities when they became available. In the 42nd minuted Youssef En-Nesryi took to the skies, leaping over defender Rúben Dias as well as keeper Diogo Costa to deliver what in the end would be the deciding goal:

En-Nesryi’s aerial excellence reminded many of what we have seen from a man on the opposing sideline over his legendary career.

When the final whistle blew, after Morocco held on against an onslaught of pressure from Portugal in the second half, the team erupted in celebration.

Giving us some of the most touching scenes from the entire World Cup.

First there was this member of the staff showing his exuberance after the final whistle:

Then there was coach Walid Regragui — hired to coach the team at the end of August — being thrown in the air by his players in celebration:

Then the players began to celebrate with family members. Forward Sofiane Boufal danced with his mother on the pitch:

While defender Achraf Hakimi went into the stands to find his mother:

Then there was the keeper celebrating with his son. Bono shared the moment with his son on the pitch, first passing a ball in his direction:

And then by giving up the “first goal to an opposing player” of his entire World Cup. The Moroccan supporters cheered wildly as Bono’s son worked past his dad, and put a shot past into the net:

Morocco’s dreams of a World Cup Final taken their next step in a few days, as they will take on the winner of Saturday’s titanic clash between England and France. But regardless of who they play, Morocco has changed the course of soccer history with their performance to date.

And giving us some of the most touching scenes of the entire World Cup.

Next Up In Soccer

Loading comments...