Morocco gave us the wholesome content we need after shocking Portugal

Morocco made history on Saturday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first-ever African team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals after shocking Portugal by a final score of 1-0.

They advanced with the same recipe that worked throughout group play, as well ass in the round of 16 against Spain. They were almost impenetrable in front of keeper Yassine Bounou, and made the most of their opportunities when they became available. In the 42nd minuted Youssef En-Nesryi took to the skies, leaping over defender Rúben Dias as well as keeper Diogo Costa to deliver what in the end would be the deciding goal:

MOROCCO TAKES THE LEAD VS PORTUGAL pic.twitter.com/X9qbiJeCBP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

En-Nesryi’s aerial excellence reminded many of what we have seen from a man on the opposing sideline over his legendary career.

When the final whistle blew, after Morocco held on against an onslaught of pressure from Portugal in the second half, the team erupted in celebration.

Giving us some of the most touching scenes from the entire World Cup.

First there was this member of the staff showing his exuberance after the final whistle:

Every Morocco fan rn: pic.twitter.com/a4Svf2WntP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Then there was coach Walid Regragui — hired to coach the team at the end of August — being thrown in the air by his players in celebration:

Once again at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Walid Regragui is thrown into the air by Morocco players pic.twitter.com/LcI06Itmp6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Then the players began to celebrate with family members. Forward Sofiane Boufal danced with his mother on the pitch:

It doesn't get much better than celebrating a FIFA World Cup win with your family pic.twitter.com/ewMkFeytw7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

While defender Achraf Hakimi went into the stands to find his mother:

Hakimi always makes sure to celebrate with his mom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sgm9HARJp5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Then there was the keeper celebrating with his son. Bono shared the moment with his son on the pitch, first passing a ball in his direction:

This might be the most adorable video of the entire tournament



Bono celebrates on the field with his son after Morocco's Quarterfinal win ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FJJskCUwDt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

And then by giving up the “first goal to an opposing player” of his entire World Cup. The Moroccan supporters cheered wildly as Bono’s son worked past his dad, and put a shot past into the net:

Morocco fans cheer as Bono's son scores a goal pic.twitter.com/mMBtNPpDQR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Morocco’s dreams of a World Cup Final taken their next step in a few days, as they will take on the winner of Saturday’s titanic clash between England and France. But regardless of who they play, Morocco has changed the course of soccer history with their performance to date.

