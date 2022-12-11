Eagles punter Arryn Siposs scooped the football so seamlessly you would think it’s a video game animation

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants are locked in the first of two critical NFC East matchups scheduled for the next few weeks. While the Eagles jumped out to an early 21-0 lead, the Giants were able to get back into the game following a blocked punt deep in Eagles’ territory.

But Philadelphia punter Aaryn Siposs did not make it easy on them.

With the Eagles facing a 3rd and 5 on their own 13-yard line, quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped to throw. But pass rusher Azeez Ojulari got home for an 11-yard sack, dropping Philadelphia back to their own 2-yard line. That gave Siposs little room to work with on his ensuing punt attempt.

Room which he quickly ran out of, as the New York punt block team got to the spot to block the punt.

However, Siposs was ready. With the sound of training montages and swelling trumpets ringing through his ears, the punter alertly scooped up the loose football. Turning from punter into runner, Siposs picked up the football, evaded a tackle, and cut upfield:

Maybe the smoothest scoop by a punter ever



: #PHIvsNYG on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Q0YYPeBaSr pic.twitter.com/pSzG4Dbpkn — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

He almost picked up the first down, putting the 5.09-second 40-yard dash he ran at the Combine to good use.

However, he paid a price, as the two hits he absorbed short of the first-down marker saw him eventually limp off the field, aided by teammates. Furthermore, the Giants scored on their ensuing possession.

But Siposs did not make it easy on them, and turned in perhaps the smoothest play from a punter you will see all season.