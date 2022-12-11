Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized after a health issue

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach was transported to a nearby hospital on Sunday after suffering a ‘personal health issue’ at his home, according to the University. As indicated in a statement released by Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon, the coach had a personal health issue at his home, and the “issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.”

According to Mississippi State, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take over head coaching duties for the football team on an interim basis.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2, 2023. The university stated that preparations for that game will continue under interim coach Arnett, as will all recruiting operations.

Mississippi State finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, placing 3rd in the SEC West. They finished the regular season with at 24-22 victory over in-state rivals Mississippi in the Egg Bowl.

Robbie Faulk, who covers Mississippi State for 247Sports, confirmed on Sunday night that Coach Leach was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi:

We've since confirmed he's been airlifted to UMMC. https://t.co/syVE4xCjJU — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) December 11, 2022

