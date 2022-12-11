Patrick Mahomes is just out here inventing new ways to throw touchdowns

Patrick Mahomes is absurd.

This is certainly not anything new, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback dialed up yet more Mahomes Magic on Sunday early against the Denver Broncos.

With the Chiefs leading by six early in the second quarter, Mahomes and the Kansas City offense faced a 3rd and two near midfield. Andy Reid dialed up a passing concept, but the Broncos managed to get pressure on the quarterback even with just a three-man rush as they dropped eight into coverage, looking to contain Mahomes and the Kansas City passing game.

About that.

As he has done so many times before, Mahomes found a way to create magic off-script:

Mahomes flushes out to his right, and after evading multiple potential sacks, he simply flips it forward to Jedrick McKinnon. Somehow, the flip finds its target, and from there McKinnon races upfield. He picks up a block downfield from Travis Kelce, and is off to the races for a 56-yard touchdown.

Here is another view of the magical moment from Mahomes:

As you can see from this replay angle, Mahomes knew the moment he flipped it forward that he had created a big play for the Chiefs. As McKinnon pulls in the football, Mahomes spins away in celebration.

Kansas City can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Broncos, coupled with a loss from the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins. That would make the Chiefs the second team to clinch a playoff spot this week, joining the Philadelphia Eagles who punched their ticket to the postseason with Sunday’s big win over the New York Giants.

But with Mahomes making plays like these, it is just a matter of time before the Chiefs lock up their spot in the playoffs.