Tyreek Hill’s 57-yard fumble recovery TD is as bizarre as the NFL gets

Early in Sunday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers, wide receiver Tyreek Hill set some franchise history. On a 13-yard reception in the first quarter, Hill reached 1,392 receiving yards on the season, breaking a franchise record set by Mark Duper back during the 1984 season.

But that was not the most memorable moment from Hill on Sunday night. Not by a long shot.

Because Hill scored on perhaps the most bizarre play of all season.

With the Dolphins trailing 10-0, they lined up for a 2nd and 3 just near midfield. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa handed off to Jeff Wilson on an inside running play. The running back plunged into the interior of the line before breaking free into the secondary.

But that is when Alohi Gilman, the Chargers safety, ripped the football loose. A scrum ensued for the loose football, with a host of big bodies fighting for possession.

Somehow the ball bounced into the direction of the fastest player on the field.

Hill:

Hill picked up the loose football and raced upfield, untouched for a 57-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

From this replay angle, you can see how Hill tracked the battle for the football, and then sprang into action when the opportunity presented itself:

If there was ever a moment for the “dots” from NFL Next Gen Stats, it was this play:

Perfection.

Sure, there are a few weeks left in the season, but we feel pretty confident that you will not see a more bizarre, more wonderful, touchdown the rest of the year.