Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off after non-contact injury

Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact injury early against the New England Patriots

NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are bracing for the worst on Monday night, after quarterback Kyler Murray was taken off the field on a cart after suffering a non-contact injury against the New England Patriots.

Murray suffered the injury on Arizona’s opening drive of the game. With the Cardinals facing a 1st and 10 at the Arizona 41-yard line, Murray took off scrambling towards the right edge. After turning upfield, the quarterback tried to cut, and crashed to the turf at State Farm Stadium.

As you can see on this replay, Murray was in the open field and looked to cut off his right leg, before tumbling to the turf:

A cart immediately came out for the quarterback, who was taken to the locker room for further testing:

The Cardinals listed Murray as “questionable” to return with a knee injury. Shortly thereafter, the team reported that he was out for the rest of the game:

Dr. Jessica Flynn, a sports medicine doctor in Boston, suggested on social media that given the mechanism of injury, there is concern over an ACL injury:

According to ESPN’s sideline reporter Lisa Salters, Murray was emotional after being taken off the field on the medical cart:

Colt McCoy entered the game in place of Murray.

The NFC West has dealt with a number of injuries at the quarterback position this year. The San Francisco 49ers lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo this year with injuries, and the Los Angeles Rams are playing without Matthew Stafford.

Now it is Cardinals fans hoping for good news about their starting quarterback.

