Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off after non-contact injury

The Arizona Cardinals are bracing for the worst on Monday night, after quarterback Kyler Murray was taken off the field on a cart after suffering a non-contact injury against the New England Patriots.

Murray suffered the injury on Arizona’s opening drive of the game. With the Cardinals facing a 1st and 10 at the Arizona 41-yard line, Murray took off scrambling towards the right edge. After turning upfield, the quarterback tried to cut, and crashed to the turf at State Farm Stadium.

As you can see on this replay, Murray was in the open field and looked to cut off his right leg, before tumbling to the turf:

A cart immediately came out for the quarterback, who was taken to the locker room for further testing:

The cart is immediately out for Kyler Murray, who went down with a non-contact injury. That sucks. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 13, 2022

The Cardinals listed Murray as “questionable” to return with a knee injury. Shortly thereafter, the team reported that he was out for the rest of the game:

Cardinals now have ruled out QB Kyler Murray due to the knee injury that he suffered on the third play of the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

Dr. Jessica Flynn, a sports medicine doctor in Boston, suggested on social media that given the mechanism of injury, there is concern over an ACL injury:

Just a few plays into the game, #Cardinals QB Kyler Murray went down with what appeared to be a right non-contact knee injury. When a knee collapsed with change of direction like that, the biggest concern is an ACL injury. Hopefully not the case. Listed as “questionable.” https://t.co/SOmJsh0YyU — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) December 13, 2022

According to ESPN’s sideline reporter Lisa Salters, Murray was emotional after being taken off the field on the medical cart:

Lisa Salters reporting that Kyler Murray was sobbing after the cart got off the field is heartbreaking. Injuries are the worst. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 13, 2022

Colt McCoy entered the game in place of Murray.

The NFC West has dealt with a number of injuries at the quarterback position this year. The San Francisco 49ers lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo this year with injuries, and the Los Angeles Rams are playing without Matthew Stafford.

Now it is Cardinals fans hoping for good news about their starting quarterback.