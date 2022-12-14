Sachin Tendulkar’s son scored a century in his first class debut

Sachin Tendulkar was the best cricketer of the modern era, a batting phenom capable of taking over games in a single inning and making a mockery of opposing bowlers. When he retired from international cricket in 2013 it gave the world a reprieve, but that break could soon be over.

Arjun Tendulkar is stepping up to the crease, and the 23-year-old is already showing the same kind of batting promise as his legendary father. Primarily a fast pace bowler up to this point, Arjun made a huge impact in his debut for Goa this week when he scored 120 runs in 107 deliveries in his first class debut.

It’s still too early to make big conclusions about what this could mean moving forward. Arjun is on a very different path than his legendary father, who was pegged as a phenom as a teenager — and from there proved that hype to be true. Arhun started his career focusing on bowling, and only now being given a real first class chance to bat at 23 is decidedly different, but could still have a big impact on cricket if he keeps progressing.

This video from 2021 shows solid batting form like his father, with an innate ability to push the pace when needed.

With a solid T20 career up to this point, and some promising bowling results since turning pro in 2020 there’s a very real chance he could find a home as a power hitting allrounder, or perhaps even something more if he continues to show batting displays like that for Goa.

We can temper expectations for now, but the cricket world should keep an eye on Arjun Tendulkar. There is a very real chance he could be making his way up the ranks and find himself in a similar position as his legendary father as a key player on India’s test, ODI and T20 teams.

God help us, if there’s another Tendulkar.