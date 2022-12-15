Ending weeks of speculation, along with calls from the fanbase, the Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as they come out of a bye week. Atlanta travels to the bayou this weekend to take on their bitter rivals, the New Orleans Saints.

But now that the fanbase is getting the change, what should they expect?

Frankly, expectations should be low.

This is not a knock on Ridder, not by a long shot. As we will see in a moment, there is a lot to love about Ridder’s game, traits that he displayed both in college as well as on the NFL field this year during preseason.

But when it comes to rookie quarterbacks — and young quarterbacks in general — patience is not just a virtue, it is a necessity. Growth takes time, and development is not linear. That’s true for life in general, and certainly for quarterbacks.

So Falcons fans would be right to pack their patience this weekend as they head to the Big Easy.

Looking at Ridder coming out of Cincinnati, there were certainly things to love about his game. There was his athletic ability, which he showed both on the field, and then showcased at the Combine, when he posted a 4.52-second 40-yard dash. For a deeper dive into how he used that speed on the field, you can check out this video breakdown I put together on Ridder last spring:

But beyond what Ridder did with his legs, what drew many to him during the draft evaluation process, was what he did with his mind. Ridder was adept at deciphering coverages, particularly spun-safety looks, and then getting to the right option with the football. Again, for a deeper dive into this aspect of his evaluation, we have a video for you!

In writing him up last spring, this was my ultimate conclusion on Ridder: “Ridder offers an NFL team what you want to see from a mental perspective, with some athleticism to boot. You put those two traits together, and you have a very strong foundation for an NFL quarterback. His growth as a passer during his time on campus should not be ignored, and in the right offensive system you could see Ridder being a solid starting quarterback early in his career, with an opportunity to become more.”

For a comparison? Well... “[a]t the Combine, Ridder told the media that he modeled his game after Ryan Tannehill, and you can certainly see that on film. You also see shades of Marcus Mariota as well. When you start connecting dots, you might be led to the Atlanta Falcons, perhaps with their pick at the top of the second round…”

Look, when you get a chance to take a victory lap — even a slow, weak one — you take it.

Ridder did find his way to the Falcons, albeit in in the third round, and was paired with the aforementioned Mariota in the quarterback room. And while the veteran did win the job coming out of training camp, Ridder showed during Atlanta’s preseason games the traits that endeared him to many in the evaluation community.

Plays like this completion against the Detroit Lions, in his first NFL action:

Ridder reads this concept perfectly, as the Lions drop into a two-high coverage. He knows a linebacker is going to try and match the through route, getting underneath the first receiver to split the middle of the field, and as such he brings his eyes and his feet to the dig route, making an anticipation throw as the linebacker sticks on the through route.

The rookie also flashed NFL traits in his final preseason action, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On this 3rd and 8, watch as he delivers the out route on-time and in-rhythm, beating zone coverage to move the chains:

On this 2nd and 8, Ridder flashed some of that athleticism he showed at Cincinnati. Facing pressure in the pocket, he dips around the rush to create space in the pocket. But he keeps his eyes downfield, and picks up his tight end working across the formation:

Accuracy was one of the knocks on Ridder, and while he showed improvement in that category over his final two years on campus, it was still a question in his evaluation.

One he tried to answer on this throw from his own end zone:

Hard to throw the 9-ball better than that.

So, given all this, what should Falcons fans reasonably expect?

A new hope.

The flow of the NFL calendar is packaged hope. While the Falcons are technically alive in the NFC South, many Atlanta fans are already looking towards the future.

Ridder offers hope for that future, regardless of how he plays on Sunday.

The beauty of being an NFL fan, in this era of salary caps, free agency, and the NFL draft, is that next year — the year — always seems within reach. The right moves in free agency, the right draft picks, could add up to a dream run to a title the following season. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals last season, or the Philadelphia Eagles from a few seasons ago, offer the hope of quick turnarounds, and a brighter future.

Ridder offers that to Atlanta fans. A vision of what could be, and what is possible for next year, and beyond.

It might take some time. It might not happen overnight. Patience is still warranted.

But Ridder offers hope, and hope is a powerful thing.