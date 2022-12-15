The Chargers made the best fake political ad for Austin Ekeler’s Pro Bowl campaign

The Los Angeles Chargers have outdone themselves making player campaigns for the Pro Bowl. While most teams are making highlight videos and begging for retweets, the Chargers made a full spoof of a political ad which is absolutely perfect for Austin Ekeler.

Big NFL doesn't want you to see this.



We cannot stand idly by. RETWEET now to #ProBowlVote for @AustinEkeler. pic.twitter.com/y5a7BSfpjJ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 15, 2022

“They’re not telling you the truth. They want you to stay in the dark. Why doesn’t big NFL want Austin Ekeler in the Pro Bowl? Does he score too many touchdowns? Is he too strong? Is he too Blue Collar? Big schools have run the Pro Bowl for years. Big schools, big corruption. It’s time for change. A vote for Austin is a vote for the working class. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty. He’s been in the trenches. Austin Ekeler is used to reaching across party lines. Don’t make the same mistake Josh Allen did. Pound for pound, Ekeler is the only choice.”

Of course this was all capped off with an iconic “I’m Austin Ekeler and I approve this message.” It’s easily one of the best social media videos a team has done this year, and calling the league “Big NFL” which throwing shade at Georgia and Alabama was just the icing on the cake.

Let’s be real for a second: It’s going to take a small miracle to get Ekeler to the Pro Bowl in 2022. It’s been a bit of a down year for him which AFC running backs have exploded. Ekeler has 634 yards and 8 touchdowns to his name, while Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb are all well over 1,000 each with more scores. Hell, you could even make a strong case for Travis Etienne, who has 1,028 all-purpose yards this season.

Still, I respect the game here and the Chargers did incredible work to support their guy.