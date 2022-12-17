This vomiting camel mascot is pure nightmare fuel

You see a lot of things during college football bowl season.

For example, you might see french fries being dumped on the winning coach of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. You might see the winning coach of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bow celebrate with Frosted Flakes. You could see a coach soaked with mayo after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (but not by our dear friend James Dator).

The North Remembers.

You may even see a grown man dressed as a Bloomin’ Onion.

But nothing can prepare you for the scene during Saturday’s game between Washington State and Fresno State.

The two teams met in Los Angeles, for the second-ever Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. As part of the event, the game unveiled a mascot.

Jimmy Kamel.

In addition to posing pregame with Kimmel and his legendary sidekick Guillermo, the mascot participated in a hot dog eating contest.

Which the mascot won, but unfortunately, Jimmy Kamel paid the price:

Jimmy Kamel = Hot Dog Eating Champ! #JimmyKimmelLABowl pic.twitter.com/PPwXOxVRRr — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 17, 2022

A few questions.

First, camels eat hot dogs?

Second, why is the vomit green?

Third, why was this put in slow motion?

Fourth, are you going to be able to sleep tonight? Because I sure will not.

When you woke up today, the idea that you would see an oversized camel mascot vomiting green liquid after winning a hot dog eating contest was probably near the bottom of your expectations for the day.

Welcome to bowl season.