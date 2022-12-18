Argentina’s second goal against France is an absolute masterclass

Prior to Sunday’s World Cup. Final, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made a switch in his starting lineup. Ángel Di María, who had not played for Argentina since their final match of group play, was inserted in the lineup in place of Leandro Paredes.

Scaloni, along with the Argentine faithful, might be happy that the switch was made.

Di Maria has been massive for Argentina through the first 45 minutes of the World Cup Final. The winger has shown brilliant skill on the ball, winning a number of one-on-one situations. It was his move against Ousmane Dembélé in the early going that won a penalty for Argentina, that Lionel Messi converted to give Argentina the early 1-0 lead.

Argentina would double that lead late in first half, with Di María providing the finish. But the entire build up and quick counter from Argentina, is a masterclass in attacking play:

It begins with a quick first touch from Messi, who in addition to his scoring during this World Cup has been impressive in setting up teammates. Messi flicks the ball out wide for Julián Álvarez, who plays a one-touch through ball into the French end. The race is won by Alexis Mac Allister, who plays a one-touch of his own, crossing it across the turf for Di María in the box.

Which Di María buries into the right corner, to double Argentina’s lead.

This overhead replay illustrates just how clinical Argentina was on the attack:

The entire build-up is an incredible example of vision, touch, and attacking play. The French defenders were left scrambling in response, leaving keeper Hugo Lloris on an island, with little help.

After scoring, Di María wheeled away in celebration before succumbing to the emotion of the moment:

Di María’s emotions are understandable. The Argentine veteran missed their last World Cup Final back in 2014 with an injury, and had been dealing with a lingering foot injury during this World Cup. But given his chance, he delivered early for his nation.

And moved his dear friend Messi closer to his impossible dream.