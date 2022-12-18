The Lions keep their playoff dreams alive, thanks to tight end Brock Wright

Sunday’s game against the New York Jets was almost an elimination game for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions entered play on Sunday having won five of their last six games, which pulled them to 6-7 on the season, and back into the chase for a playoff spot. Their playoff odds before kickoff, according to 538.com, were listed at 20%.

But a loss to the Jets would drop those to just 8%, meaning their margin for error on Sunday was rather slim.

With the fourth quarter winding down, those odds looked even slimmer.

A touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to tight end C.J. Uzomah gave the Jets a 17-13 lead with under five minutes to go, meaning the Lions offense, which had been slowed by a stout Jets defense, needed a touchdown to keep those playoff dreams alive.

Detroit began their ensuing possession on their own 22-yard line, with quarterback Jared Goff in the shotgun with the formation empty. Tight end Brock Wright released on a skinny post route and was wide-open initially, but Goff did not see him. But due to some pressure in the pocket, Goff slid to the left and reset himself, which gave him a window to find Wright, who was still wide-open with room to run. Goff put a throw into Wright’s hands.

But it was dropped.

It was the chance for a huge play to open the drive for Detroit, but instead they faced 2nd and 10.

On second down, running back D’Andre Swift picked up eight yards on an inside run, setting the Lions up with a 3rd and 2. Detroit would pick up the first down on the next play, with Goff connecting with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on a quick spot route to move the chains.

A run, an incompletion, and a short connection between Goff and wide receiver Kalif Raymond set the Lions up with a 4th and 1 at their own 49-yard line. Raymond’s reception was right at the first-down marker, but he was tackled just inches shy of the line to gain.

The clock bled down to the two-minute warning, and with the Lions trailing by four, and having just one timeout remaining, Dan Campbell kept his offense on the field.

And offensive coordinator Ben Johnson gave Wright a shot at redemption.

The offensive coordinator calls for a play-action pass, that begins with St. Brown coming in motion from left-to-right and then releasing to the flat. Goff comes out of the run fake and immediately looks to St. Brown, who is covered.

But leaking across the formation, away from the flow of the play, is Wright. For the second time on the drive he is open, and with a shot at redemption, he takes advantage:

Wright hauls in the throw to pick up the first down, but with nothing but space in front of him, he turns upfield and has visions of more. He picks up a block from wide receiver Josh Reynolds inside the ten-yard line, and cuts inside, running through a late tackle attempt from cornerback D.J. Reed for the go-ahead touchdown.

Here is another angle of Wright’s moment of redemption:

You can see how the design of the play — from the run fake to the motion from St. Brown — works to create separation for Wright. Goff could throw the flat route to St. Brown if he is open, but with that route covered, the QB does a good job at getting his eyes and feet back to Wright, and connecting with his tight end.

After the play, the NFL Next Gen Stats social media account shared a clip of the play, highlighting just how open Wright was:

Jared Goff & Brock Wright (51-yd game-winning TD)



On 4th & inches, Wright had 10.7 yards of separation from the nearest defender when the pass arrived. Wright was expected to gain 31 yards after the catch, 2nd-most on any reception this season.#DETvsNYJ | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/IH4Jj6gEOM — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 18, 2022

According to their analysis, Wright was expected to gain 31 yards after the catch, the second-most on any reception this season.

That’s pretty wide-open.

Still, after working himself that wide-open, Wright needed to deliver. Beyond that, his quarterback — and offensive coordinator — needed to trust him to come through.

And he did.

After the win, Campbell talked about the play, and praised both Wright and Reynolds for their effort on the touchdown:

Coach Campbell on Brock Wright's game-winning score pic.twitter.com/zzFHZq67oT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 18, 2022

Goff also discussed the touchdown, talking about how the play was a “great call,” and how Wright flashed some speed on his way to the end zone:

.@JaredGoff16 on the game-winning TD pass to Brock Wright pic.twitter.com/PV6Q8szIXH — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 18, 2022

For his part, Wright was a little more subdued after the game-winning score:

Wright was a part of a win on Sunday, and a big part at that.

Now? Now there is a chance he could be part of a playoff team.