Jalen Hurts injury: Tracking the Eagles QB’s status for Saturday against the Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the cusp of clinching the NFC East and the top seed in the NFC, which would give them homefield advantage throughout the NFL playoffs.

But they face uncertainty regarding star quarterback Jalen Hurts, and his availability for Saturday’s huge game against the Dallas Cowboys. According to multiple reports, Hurts suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. The injury is being described at this time as a “sprained shoulder.”

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hurts and his agent, Nicole Lynn, do not believe this is a “long-term” injury. But backup quarterback Gardner Minshew is in “line” to start on Saturday against Dallas if Hurts cannot go.

Jimmy Kempski, who covers the Eagles for both the Philly Voice and Bleeding Green Nation reported that Hurts underwent x-rays after the game against Chicago.

John Clark, who reports on the Eagles for NBC Philadelphia, reported on Monday that the x-rays were negative, and that an MRI confirmed that it was only a sprain. Furthermore, Clark reported that Hurts would be ready for the playoffs.

Hurts suffered the shoulder injury in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s win against the Chicago Bears in Week 15. Late in the quarter, Hurts kept the football, running to the right edge of the Eagles’ formation. The run went for a short gain, and Hurts crashed to the turf with Chicago’s Trevis Gipson on top of him.

As you can see from this clip of the play, Hurts is very slow to get to his feet, with multiple teammates surrounding him as he remains on the turf:

Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder, source confirms. He was very slow to get up after this hit late in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/ETzvingnzj — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 19, 2022

The Eagles can clinch the division, and the top seed in the NFC, with a win on Saturday. However, all they need is a win at some point in their next three games to clinch the division, and the top spot in the NFC. Their early-season win over the Minnesota Vikings gives them a tiebreaker advantage over Minnesota.

So they can afford to be patient with Hurts right now.

This will be updated as further information on Hurts’ condition becomes available.