F1 drivers banned from making political statements without permission

An update to the International Sporting Code, the rules which govern all racing circuits under the FIA — including Formula One — has put in place restrictions on athletes making “political” or “personal” statements without prior approval.

Under these changes, athletes are banned from “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction.”

The change comes as F1 drivers have leaned into using their public platforms to bring attention to matters of public, or personal, importance. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wore a t-shirt that read “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” to the podium after winning the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix, a move which saw F1 respond by banning drivers from wearing t-shirts to podium ceremonies.

Sebastian Vettel wore a helmet at the Canadian Grand Prix that displayed the messages “Stop mining tar sands” and “Canada’s climate crime.” He did not wear the helmet during the Grand prix itself.

During preseason testing this year, the drivers assembled for a photograph to protest the war in Ukraine:

The #F1 drivers assembled for a picture at @BAH_Int_Circuit to show their support for peace.@MercedesAMGF1 told @racefansdotnet @LewisHamilton isn't in the picture as his flight to Bahrain was delayed, though he'll be on-track tomorrow morning as planned.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/U0wXwMasOK — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) March 9, 2022

Following the update, a spokesperson for FIA clarified that the changes are meant to bring the ISC — and by association FIA and F1 — into alignment with the idea that sports are “politically neutral:”

FIA spokesperson: "The ISC has been updated in alignment with the political neutrality of sport as a universal fundamental ethical principle of the Olympic Movement, enshrined in the IOC Code of Ethics, together with the principle of the universality set out in Article 1.2" #F1 — Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) December 20, 2022

This summer, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem gave an wide-ranging interview in which he discussed the finances of F1, the future of the sport, and more. During that discussion, he was asked whether motorsport has become too political. In response, Ben Sulaymen stated “Sadly, in a way yes. You try to separate sport from politics. We have it in our FIA status ‘neutrality’. But I think some people only see neutrality and governance when it suits them.” He went on further to state that “FIA should be careful not to be dragged into politics without forgetting our roots of motorsports.”

Then he was asked what he does not want the sport to become, and he gave this answer:

Niki Lauda and Alain Prost only cared about driving. Now, Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights and Norris addresses mental health. Everybody has the right to think. To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our believes in something over the sport all the time.

Ben Sulayem then clarified those comments after the interview was published, putting out a statement on social media:

As a driver, I have always believed in sport as a catalyst of progress in society. That is why promoting sustainability, diversity and inclusion is a key priority of my mandate. In the same way, I value the commitment of all drivers and champions for a better future. — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) June 9, 2022

This change to the ISC comes at a fascinating time for F1. With the sport exploding in popularity in the United States, and drivers becoming even bigger global icons, the drivers are using that platform to draw attention to matters of personal, and political, importance. The idea that sport is “neutral” is admirable in theory, but as Ben Sulayem himself noted, sport is also a “catalyst of progress in society.”

The drivers know this, and they understand that their status gives them the opportunity to drive that progress in society.

How the teams, the drivers, and the sport itself, balances these issues will be a major storyline for 2023, and beyond.