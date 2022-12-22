Tracking the new cars for the 2023 F1 season

The 2022 Formula One season has barely finished, but teams — and fans — are turning their attention to the 2023 campaign. The 2023 F1 season looks to be the most ambitious yet, judging by the original race schedule. 24 races were on the calendar, and while the Chinese Grand Prix was canceled, there are options on the table to replace that event. A 24-race schedule would be the longest in F1 history.

There are also three Grands Prix slated for the United States, also the most in F1 history.

To that end, the teams are looking to the future, scheduling the dates when they will unveil their cars for the 2023 season. Here is a running list:

Alfa Romeo

No date scheduled yet

AlphaTauri

No date scheduled yet

Alpine

No date scheduled yet

Aston Martin

Aston Martin was the first team to announce a date for their unveiling. They will unveil the car for the 2023 season on February 13, 2023:

It's coming together. ​#AMR23, revealed 13.02.23. pic.twitter.com/b9TG93Kiwa — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 16, 2022

Ferrari

Ferrari was the second team to announce their reveal date, which is scheduled for February 14, 2023. Valentine’s Day, which is perfect for Scuderia:

SAVE THE DATE: are you ready to fall in love? ❤ pic.twitter.com/kqO11NUEGO — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 22, 2022

Haas

No date scheduled yet

McLaren

No date scheduled yet

Mercedes

No date scheduled yet

Red Bull

No date scheduled yet

Williams

No date scheduled yet

This post will be updated as dates are added.