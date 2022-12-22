Tom Izzo turned into Santa’s angriest elf when he got into an argument with a ref

Tom Izzo decided to wear his holiday finest on Wednesday night, and gave us one of the greatest sports clips of the year as a result.

I can’t stop laughing at Tom Izzo losing his mind in a cute little elf sweaterpic.twitter.com/Es1IcDSvqZ — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) December 22, 2022

Getting into an argument with an official isn’t a new thing for Izzo, or any basketball coach for that matter — but nobody has quite pulled it off while looking like Buddy the Elf. It turned a totally forgettable moment in a December game between Michigan State and Oakland, making it iconic.

The Spartans went on to win by a comfortable 13 point margin, but there’s still no word on whether fences were mended between Izzo and the official before the final buzzer. Normally this wouldn’t be important, but I’m worried now that Izzo had a direct line to Mr. Claus himself and can put referees on the naughty list.

As for Tom Izzo, I hope he woke up on the morning following a victory and treated himself to a nice big bowl of elf spaghetti — complete with maple syrup.