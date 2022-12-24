The Pittsburgh Steelers replayed the Immaculate Reception game on Twitter and it was tremendous

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the stunning go-ahead touchdown from Franco Harris in the closing seconds of the 1972 AFC Divisional Round playoffs between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders.

While Harris, whose #32 was to be officially retired by the team this weekend, sadly passed away prior to the event, the Steelers marked the game in phenomenal fashion on Friday.

By “replaying” it on Twitter.

Obviously, Twitter was not around during the 1972 NFL playoffs, nor was the internet itself. But if you were ever wondering what that game might have been like during the social media age, thanks to the Steelers’ social media team, you now know.

Things began early on Friday, with a reminder from the team how you could “watch” the game:

Here’s how to watch & listen to today’s Steelers/Raiders game locally:



WATCH: Either be at Three Rivers Stadium or watch it on WIIC-TV tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

LISTEN: WTAE-Radio — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2022

There was also a weather update, complete with a perfect reference:

The weather isn’t immaculate by any means, but it’s ok for late December. The sky is overcast and it’s 42 degrees. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2022

Prior to kickoff, Steelers defensive backs coach Charlie Sumner caught up with Raiders head coach John Madden. The two coached together for two seasons out in Oakland:

Steelers DB coach Charlie Sumner catches up with Raiders head coach John Madden during pregame. The two coached together with the Raiders for two seasons. pic.twitter.com/CMNlX7JcTB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2022

Finally, the game got underway, and the Steelers forced an early interception from Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica:

ANDY’S RUSSELLING THINGS UP!



He picks off Lamonica’s pass and we take over at our own 36. pic.twitter.com/fdhD7XH3tL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2022

Of course, the big payoff was the now-famous touchdown from the Steelers in the closing seconds. The team set the stage for the play perfectly:

4th & 10 at our 40: Hang on to your hats. Here come the Steelers out of the huddle. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2022

Then, after tweeting out a clip of the Immaculate Reception, the Steelers social media account implored fans to get off the field:

A celebration has erupted on the field, but fans - please clear the playing field so Roy Gerela can kick the extra point. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2022

After officials reviewed the play, the call stood:

The extra point is goooooooooood!



WE’RE UP 13 TO 7 WITH FIVE SECONDS LEFT! — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2022

The Raiders still had a chance for a miracle of their own, but their final pass fell incomplete, touching off a Steelers celebration. Along with this victory post:

AN IMMACULATE FINISH! STEELERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/CQV0pRLMQq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2022

You should take some time and scroll through the entire “game,” as the work is amazing. But the best part? The Steelers fans who played along as the tweets came through:

We’re so done — Dylan ☃️ (@dillybar2145) December 23, 2022

Oh no, we gonna lose aren’t we? — jake⚫️ (@jakefrompitt) December 23, 2022

Awful end to a great season. They’ll never win a playoff game. — Martin A. Kearney (@martinakearney) December 23, 2022

Just tremendous content all around.