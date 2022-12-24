 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Pittsburgh Steelers replayed the Immaculate Reception game on Twitter and it was tremendous

Here’s what the Immaculate Reception game would have looked like with Twitter

By Mark Schofield
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers Franco Harris, 1972 AFC Divisional Playoffs Photo by Dick Raphael /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the stunning go-ahead touchdown from Franco Harris in the closing seconds of the 1972 AFC Divisional Round playoffs between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders.

While Harris, whose #32 was to be officially retired by the team this weekend, sadly passed away prior to the event, the Steelers marked the game in phenomenal fashion on Friday.

By “replaying” it on Twitter.

Obviously, Twitter was not around during the 1972 NFL playoffs, nor was the internet itself. But if you were ever wondering what that game might have been like during the social media age, thanks to the Steelers’ social media team, you now know.

Things began early on Friday, with a reminder from the team how you could “watch” the game:

There was also a weather update, complete with a perfect reference:

Prior to kickoff, Steelers defensive backs coach Charlie Sumner caught up with Raiders head coach John Madden. The two coached together for two seasons out in Oakland:

Finally, the game got underway, and the Steelers forced an early interception from Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica:

Of course, the big payoff was the now-famous touchdown from the Steelers in the closing seconds. The team set the stage for the play perfectly:

Then, after tweeting out a clip of the Immaculate Reception, the Steelers social media account implored fans to get off the field:

After officials reviewed the play, the call stood:

The Raiders still had a chance for a miracle of their own, but their final pass fell incomplete, touching off a Steelers celebration. Along with this victory post:

You should take some time and scroll through the entire “game,” as the work is amazing. But the best part? The Steelers fans who played along as the tweets came through:

Just tremendous content all around.

