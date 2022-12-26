Patrick Star calling a Russell Wilson interception sums up Denver’s season

Expectations were high for the Denver Broncos this spring, after the organization traded for Russell Wilson. The move seemed to solidify the quarterback position, which has been a question mark since the retirement of Peyton Manning.

However, those expectation cratered this season, with the Broncos becoming one of the first teams eliminated from playoff contention. Wilson has looked nothing like the player he was during his days with the Seattle Seahawks, and the idea that the Broncos would contend in the AFC West has given way to questions about the future of both Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Christmas Day was certainly a low point.

The Broncos were blown out by Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams, by a final score of 51-14. Wilson did throw a touchdown pass, bringing his season total to 11, but he also threw three interceptions in the loss.

One of which was called by Patrick Star, of Spongebob fame.

Sunday’s game was also telecast on Nickelodeon, in an “NFL Nickmas Day” event. The broadcast featured slime zones and more, as well as Patrick Star, from Spongebob Squarepants, providing some commentary.

He was on the call when the Broncos had the ball late in the first quarter, for one of Wilson’s three interceptions:

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer.



: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/65Zxrbz4lT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Far be it for us to say, but honestly, if you’re getting roasted by Patrick Star after throwing a pick, it just is not your year. Let’s remember, Mitchell Trubisky was named the NVP — Nickelodeon Valuable Player — in a playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Now Wilson is getting roasted by Patrick Star. At the tail end of a lost season.

How the mighty have fallen.