Linebacker Sterling Dixon announced his Alabama decision with an epic video

Over the years, recruits have been announcing their commitment decisions via videos that look right out of Hollywood. Back in 2015, 5-star recruit Iman Marshall announced his decision in a music video. In 2017 defensive end Tahj Rice announced his selection of Duke in a super hero-themed video that we here called the “greatest commitment video ever.”

We even saw a kicker get in on the fun, as Quinn Nordin did back in 2015 when he announced he was going to Penn State.

But this week the game changed, for the better. Four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon, after narrowing down his list of schools, announced his decision a few days ago.

With a tribute to Friday that you just have to watch:

Thank you @sterlingTDixon1 for entrusting Touchdown Alabama to produce your Alabama commitment video.



This was a very well thought out and FUN skit!



Did Sterling make a convincing Deebo?

Beyond paying tribute to Friday, with Dixon as a very convincing Deebo, the video even has a twist at the end. After showing the Tennessee “T,” that logo fades away to reveal the Alabama logo.

The acting, coupled with the music, make this perhaps the greatest commitment video ever.

As for Dixon, he is one of the top linebacker recruits in the 2024 recruiting class, ranked by Rivals as the 14th-best linebacker in the nation. Dixon is coming off a junior season that saw him record 178 total tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss, and 18 sacks.

According to his defensive coordinator Charles Lawson, Dixon is the complete package, but he will become a “monster” at Alabama: “They’re going to turn him into a pure monster. He’s already phenomenal. But he don’t have that mindset that I’m that guy. He has that mindset that I gotta get better. He’ll sit there and say that at practice. They got a winner coming.”

It certainly looks like the football thing will work out for him, given that production in high school. But if not, perhaps Hollywood is indeed in his future.