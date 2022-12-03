Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon gets sent off the best way possible

If you are going to get sent off at a World Cup match, there is only one way to do it.

Get sent off in style.

That is exactly what Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar did in his nation’s last match of group play, against Brazil. With the match in stoppage time, Cameroon needed a win to keep their hopes for the knockout stage alive. Midfielder Jerome Ngom Mbekeli pushed forward with a beautiful run, and then put a cross into the box.

Aboubakar headed it past Ederson, the Brazilian keeper, to give Cameroon the 1-0 lead in the 92nd minute:

Aboubakar wheeled away in celebration, tearing off his jersey before he was mobbed by the rest of his team.

The problem? Removing his jersey runs afoul of FIFA’s celebration rules, and any player who removes his jersey is to be “cautioned” by the referee with a yellow card. As Aboubakar continued his celebration, the referee came over, somewhat sheepishly, to hand Aboubakar his booking. And with Aboubakar having already received a yellow card earlier in the match, the second would see him sent off, bringing his match to a close:

Aboubakar celebrates his goal for Cameroon by taking off his shirt, and then is sent off for a second yellow card pic.twitter.com/JubSqTAX1L — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

Aboubakar is not the first player to receive a yellow card for this type of celebration.

FIFA instituted this policy back in 2004, and there have been some notable instances of a player receiving a booking for such a celebration. During the 2010 World Cup Final, Andres Iniesta scored in extra time to lead Spain past the Netherlands, but in his celebration he removed his jersey to reveal a message underneath paying tribute to former Espanyol player Daniel Jarque, who died tragically of a heart attack:

During the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro Final, England’s Chloe Kelly broke a 1-1 tie in extra time, scoring off a corner to give England a 2-1 lead. She removed her jersey in celebration, receiving a yellow card:

After the match, Kelly called it the “best yellow card I have ever received.”

Aboubakar and Cameroon saw their World Cup dreams end, despite the thrilling victory over Brazil. They needed the match between Serbia and Switzerland to end in a draw for their tournament to continue. However, Switzerland won that match 3-2, with a goal from Remo Freuler in the 48th minute proving the difference.

Still, this was the first time an African team defeated Brazil at the World Cup:

Cameroon are the African team in World Cup history to defeat Brazil at a World Cup! pic.twitter.com/amBty8vLYl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2022

A feat that is certainly worth celebrating.

Even if it results in getting sent off in the aftermath.