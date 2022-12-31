Athletes of 2022, in memoriam

With 2022 coming to a close it’s important to remember those we’ve lost during this difficult year. The world of sports said goodbye to legends of the game, iconic broadcasters who changed our lives, and young athletes tragically taken from us far too soon.
Every one of these lives are worthy of remembrance and celebration. Today we look though 2022 at those we lost, with some stories we’ve written about these legends.
January 1: Dan Reeves, NFL player and coach
January 10: Don Maynard, Hall of Fame wide receiver
February 2: Bill Fitch, former Boston Celtics coach
February 9: Jeremy Giambi, former MLB player
March 1: Katie Meyer, Stanford women’s soccer goalie
March 4: Rod Marsh, cricketer
March 4: Shane Warne, cricketer
March 14: Scott Hall, professional wrestler
April 9: Dwayne Haskins, former Commanders and Steelers QB
April 25: Lauren Bernett, catcher, James Madison University
May 10: Bob Lanier, NBA Hall of Famer and Pistons great
June 1: Marion Barber III, former Dallas Cowboys running back
June 22: Tony Siragusa, Ravens DT and broadcaster
June 22: Jaylon Ferguson, Ravens linebacker
July 13: Spencer Webb, Oregon tight end
July 31: Bill Russell, NBA Hall of Famer
August 2: Vin Scully, MLB announcer
August 22: Gary Gaines, former coach, Permian High School
August 24: Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback for the Chiefs
September 11: Elias Theodorou, MMA
October 3: Tiffany Jackson, WNBA player and Texas great
October 28: Vince Dooley, Georgia coach and AD
November 2: Mauro Forghieri, Ferrari F1 engineering legend
November 3: Ray Guy, Hall of Fame NFL punter
November 13: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, MMA
December 1: Gaylord Perry, MLB pitcher
December 6: Mills Lane, boxing referee
December 12: Mike Leach, football coach
December 20: Franco Harris, Hall of Fame Steelers running back
December 21: Ronnie Hillman, former Broncos running back
December 29: Pele, soccer legend
