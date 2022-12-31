Athletes of 2022, in memoriam

With 2022 coming to a close it’s important to remember those we’ve lost during this difficult year. The world of sports said goodbye to legends of the game, iconic broadcasters who changed our lives, and young athletes tragically taken from us far too soon.

Every one of these lives are worthy of remembrance and celebration. Today we look though 2022 at those we lost, with some stories we’ve written about these legends.

January 1: Dan Reeves, NFL player and coach

January 10: Don Maynard, Hall of Fame wide receiver

February 2: Bill Fitch, former Boston Celtics coach

February 9: Jeremy Giambi, former MLB player

March 1: Katie Meyer, Stanford women’s soccer goalie

March 4: Rod Marsh, cricketer

March 4: Shane Warne, cricketer

March 14: Scott Hall, professional wrestler

April 9: Dwayne Haskins, former Commanders and Steelers QB

April 25: Lauren Bernett, catcher, James Madison University

May 10: Bob Lanier, NBA Hall of Famer and Pistons great

June 1: Marion Barber III, former Dallas Cowboys running back

June 22: Tony Siragusa, Ravens DT and broadcaster

June 22: Jaylon Ferguson, Ravens linebacker

July 13: Spencer Webb, Oregon tight end

July 31: Bill Russell, NBA Hall of Famer

August 2: Vin Scully, MLB announcer

August 22: Gary Gaines, former coach, Permian High School

August 24: Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback for the Chiefs

September 11: Elias Theodorou, MMA

October 3: Tiffany Jackson, WNBA player and Texas great

October 28: Vince Dooley, Georgia coach and AD

November 2: Mauro Forghieri, Ferrari F1 engineering legend

November 3: Ray Guy, Hall of Fame NFL punter

November 13: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, MMA

December 1: Gaylord Perry, MLB pitcher

December 6: Mills Lane, boxing referee

December 12: Mike Leach, football coach

December 20: Franco Harris, Hall of Fame Steelers running back

December 21: Ronnie Hillman, former Broncos running back

December 29: Pele, soccer legend