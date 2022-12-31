Robert Griffin III leaves his Fiesta Bowl coverage duties for a very good reason

ESPN offered a multitude of ways to watch the VRBO Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan, including the “Field Pass,” with Robert Griffin III, Taylor Lewan, Cole Cubelic, and AQ Shipley. But as the second half unfolded — and TCU and Michigan kept scoring points — RG3 suddenly took a phone call.

And immediately had to make a break from his coverage, the sideline, and even State Farm Stadium.

The reason? A very good one.

His wife had gone into labor:

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

“Sorry guys, I gotta go.”

Exactly. When that call comes, you drop whatever it is that you are doing and get to the nearest mode of transportation. For Griffin, he flashed the 4.41 speed that he showed at the 2012 Combine as he headed for the exits.

Although, it did take a moment for his coworkers to realize what was happening. While Shipley and Cubelic wondered if RG3 needed to make a break for other reasons, Lewan was the first to realized what was happening.

RG3 might miss the end of what has been an incredible Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan, but he will miss it for all the right reasons.