Why the Cowboys will have a red stripe on their helmet tonight against the Colts.

For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys helmets will feature a red stripe in Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, rather than their traditional blue and white stripes.

The helmet is part of the Cowboys’ Salute to Service game, honoring Medal of Honor recipients. In addition to the red, white, and blue stripes on the helmet, the Cowboys will honor 17 recipients of the Medal of Honor during the game.

In addition, the Dallas offensive line, along with other members of the organization, will be wearing cleats to honor the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. Earlier this week, Zack Martin talked about paying tribute to the Foundation, and Medal of Honor recipients. “We thought it would be a really cool thing to honor those recipients with the entire offensive line,” Martin said Thursday, via the Dallas Morning News. “It really is humbling. I got a chance to meet ‘Flo’ (retired U.S. Army Capt. Florent Groberg), a Medal of Honor recipient, a couple weeks ago. I just think it’s so cool. I don’t think a lot of people understand the sacrifice that these guys have gone through.”

Here are the cleats that Martin will wear tonight:

And here are the helmets, featuring the red stripe:

This is not the first time the Cowboys have featured this red stripe on their helmet. Dallas wore this helmet during the entire 1976 season, paying tribute to the American Bicentennial. The Cowboys finished 11-3 that season, but were stunned in the opening round of the playoffs in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas also wore these helmets last season in another Salute to Service game, but were shocked by the Denver Broncos.