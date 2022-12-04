Tommy Shelby would never settle for a tie.

Taylor Heinicke strolled into MetLife Stadium before Sunday’s game against the New York Giants looking exactly like Tommy Shelby. In fact, one could be forgiven for thinking that he was walking into The Garrison, ready to talk business with his brother Arthur Shelby, in an episode of Peaky Blinders.

And in perfect Shelby fashion, a twist ending awaited us all.

After Heinicke and the Washington Commanders got out to an early 10-0 lead, the Giants stormed back, eventually taking a 20-13 lead. During the Giants’ comeback, Heinicke and the Washington offense sputtered, with the quarterback losing a fumble that saw the Giants score on their ensuing possession.

But late in the fourth quarter, Heinicke and the Commanders still had a chance. Just like. Tommy Shelby, Heinicke found a way. With Washington facing a do-or-die fourth down before the two minute warning, the quarterback danced away from pressure before finding Terry McLaurin to extend the drive and keep the Commanders alive:

Washington would finish the drive with the touchdown to tie the game, and much like a season finale of Peaky Blinders, a twist was involved:

Heinicke to Dotson! The Commanders tie the game with 1:45 remaining.



: #WASvsNYG on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/OXYVVHbGn9 pic.twitter.com/EC2ifnLBtp — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022

Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson pulls in the throw, and after turning upfield he puts a spin move on a pair of New York defenders, finishing the play with the game-tying touchdown.

The game would go to overtime, and the Giants won the coin toss and began OT with the football. But Washington’s defense forced a punt from New York, giving Heinicke a chance to pull out the win with a score.

Four-straight runs, including a 21-yard run from Curtis Samuel, put the Commanders on the fringe of field goal range for kicker Joey Slye. But Washington faced a 3rd and 9 on the New York 44-yard line, and a screen pass to Samuel was stopped immediately, and instead of trying the 61-yard field goal, Ron Rivera sent his punt team onto the field.

New York would face a 4th and 3 on their next drive, and Brian Daboll also sent his punt team onto the field, with under two minutes remaining in overtime. Washington would have a timeout and 1:36 left to make something happening, starting on their own 10-yard line.

Their drive began with a sack from rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, but a long run from Brian Robinson Jr. got Washington those lost yards back, and the Commanders faced a 3rd and 10 with their hopes for a huge division win on the line.

Washington kept the ball on the ground and punted the ball away, giving the Giants one last chance. New York got close enough to give kicker Graham Gano a chance, but his 58-yard field goal attempt landed short.

Ending the game in a tie.

Tommy Shelby would never settle for a tie.

But perhaps this is the setup episode for the big twist that really awaits us?

After all, these teams play again in two weeks.

By order of the NFL.