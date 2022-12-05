Mike Tomlin does not have time for your halftime shenanigans

Halftime of an NFL game is not exactly a real break. Yes, players rest and recharge as best they can, but coaches are trying to gather information learned over the first 30 minutes of game action so they can put their players in the best position possible to succeed in the second half.

So every second counts.

Especially, it seems, for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

In a video posted Sunday night on twitter, a fan who was at Sunday’s Steelers game against the Atlanta Falcons, and was in a suite near the players’ walkway onto the field, caught this quick moment of coach Tomlin leaving the field and heading to the locker room at halftime. Tomlin looked to be reading some notes, and then he shared a message on the video:

Every second counts on NFL Sunday.

Whatever Tomlin was working on might have paid off. The Steelers beat the Falcons by a final score of 19-16, winning two-straight games for the first time all season to improve to 5-7 on the season. While they remain longshots to make the playoffs — according to 538.com the Steelers have just a six percent chance to make the postseason — they are still alive and have three games remaining against teams with losing records (Cleveland, Las Vegas and Carolina).

Stranger things have happened.