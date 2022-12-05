Brazil is an unstoppable goal scoring machine

Before the knockout round, we at SB Nation had Brazil ranked as our best team headed into the round of 16. The depth of talent at every position made them formidable favorites.

Safe to say the first half of their round of 16 game against South Korea firmly shut down any doubt about this team.

The Seleção Canarinho welcomed back Neymar from an ankle injury that kept him out of the group stage, but against the Korean Republic the Brazil side was in full form and showed it.

Vinicius Jr. opened the goal-scoring by finishing off a great pass by Raphinia. Vini puts this ball right over the goalkeeper’s hand and the floodgates were opened for Brazil.

Of course, Vini and the Brazilian team had to Samba after the goal, capping off a quick haymaker landed on the Korean side.

Neymar returned to the starting lineup and hammered home a penalty kick to make it 2-0 Brazil, and his patience and cool headedness showed in the execution of that goal. Neymar is now one shy of the record for goals in a Brazil jersey, held by Pele.

Richarlison scored on another highlight reel worthy shot, dribblng the ball five times with his head and feet before passing it off, then receiving the ball right before knocking it past the goalie. Richarlison has scored in almost every game Brazil has played in this World Cup, and is surely a Golden Boot favorite.

¡Otro más para Brasil!



Ahora fue el turno de Richarlison y marca un G⚽️LAZ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



Y la afición de la ‘Canarinha’ enloquece en el Estadio 974.#BRA 3-0 #KOR#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #BRAvsKOR pic.twitter.com/Jqf0B5wQIw — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 5, 2022

Finally, Lucas Paqueta hammered home a beautiful volley from Vinicius Jr., and Brazil was well on their way to advancing.

¡La anotación y el baile más esperado por la afición!



Lucas Paqueta se une a la fiesta de goles brasileños #BRA 4-0 #KOR#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #BRAvsKOR pic.twitter.com/ZLhH7nDI9h — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 5, 2022

Overall, Brazil was dominant, and if they can continue to get shots and attempts from everywhere on the field, they’re going to be playing deep into the tournament.