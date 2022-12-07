4 DJ Uiagalelei transfer spots to help former Clemson QB reach full potential

It’s been a bizarre and wild ride for former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei. From looking like the next in line of transcendent starters at Clemson in his spot duty backing up Trevor Lawrence, to getting benched multiple times this season and being usurped by Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei will be a senior, which means that this could potentially be his last year to impress NFL scouts wherever he goes.

Here are four destinations that could be a great stop for Uiagalelei.

UCLA

Current Bruins QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a senior and headed to the NFL, and with Chip Kelly looking for a QB next year, DJU could be a great fit in Los Angeles. Kelly didn’t recruit Uiagalelei when he was a QB coming out of high school, but the QB is from Bellflower, CA and could benefit from a return home to the Golden State. Kelly’s offense is tailor made to be friendly to a QB, and Uiagalelei can raise his stock by playing well back home.

Arizona State

New Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham seems to have a way with transfer QBs. Oregon QB Bo Nix transferred in from Auburn and became one of the best QBs in the country statistically. Uiagalelei can come in to Tempe and better his draft stock while playing under one of the best transfer QB whisperers in the entire country.

Florida

With QB Anthony Richardson headed to the NFL Draft, Florida could be in the market for an experienced QB. Enter Uiagalelei, who needs a fresh start at a new location. The Gator team is relatively young, but with RBs Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson returning to the Gators, DJU could have a relatively solid young core coming into Gainesville. The only hiccup in this situation is incoming freshman Jalen Rashada, who could win the starting job as a freshman.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne has entered the transfer portal, leaving Notre Dame with a hole at the QB position. It would be an interesting turn of events for Uiagalelei to join the team that he first made a name for himself against, but the Irish could be a good potential landing spot for him. Their offensive line is returning most of their starters, and could be bringing in some great recruits. Along with a defense designed by Marcus Freeman, Uiagalelei could make waves with the Fighting Irish.