Baker Mayfield won’t stop headbutting teammates

Baker Mayfield did something remarkable this week.

Just days after being signed by the Los Angeles Rams, and after studying a new playbook on the cross-country flight to join his new team, he played the majority of the snaps for the Rams on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And he helped deliver a win.

After the Rams went three-and-out on their first possession of the game with John Wolford under center — and running the ball on all three plays — Mayfield entered the game on the Rams’ next possession.

And immediately connected with Van Jefferson on a 21-yard gain on his first snap in a Los Angeles uniform:

But while that drive ended in a field goal, it is what happened in the closing minutes that will be talked about for days, if not weeks, to come.

With the Rams trailing by six with just over three minutes remaining, the Los Angeles defense forced a Raiders’ punt. A.J. Cole’s punt was downed at the Rams’ 2-yard line, and Mayfield had to take the Los Angeles offense 98 yards to deliver the win.

No problem.

The new Rams quarterback orchestrated an eight-play drive that ended with Mayfield connecting with Van Jefferson on a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game at 16:

The extra point from Matt Gay gave the Rams a one-point lead.

Everyone on the Rams’ sideline was fired up, including Mayfield’s new coach, Sean McVay:

As well as the Rams’ starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford:

Matthew Stafford showing love to Baker Mayfield #LVvsLAR on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/m65o43ZLpv pic.twitter.com/KP6ZGFm11A — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022

And of course Mayfield celebrated the only way he knows how.

By headbutting a teammate, sans helmet:

This is not the first time Mayfield has been captured headbutting a teammate, sans helmet. During his days in Carolina, he was seen doing the exact same thing:

Mayfield finished the night having completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and the game-winning score.

And one more headbutt for the stat sheet.

Now we wait to see if more headbutts are in order when Mayfield makes his first start for the Rams. At Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football:

Baker Mayfield’s first start with the Rams is expected to come in Green Bay, Dec. 19, on Monday Night Football. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2022

Frozen tundra helmetless headbutts?