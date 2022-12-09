Saquon Barkley injury: Giants RB is questionable for Sunday with a neck injury

The New York Giants are one of the great stories of the 2022 NFL season. Under new head coach Brian Daboll, and new general manager Joe Schoen, the Giants are off to a 7-4-1 start, putting them right in the middle of the playoff picture. With a huge game this weekend against the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants have a huge chance to upset their rivals, and keep themselves firmly in the postseason mix.

However, they might have to do it without star running back Saquon Barkley.

The running back popped up on the injury report on Thursday, after not being listed with an injury since Week 7 when he was dealing with a shoulder injury. Barkley was listed as being ‘limited’ in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

Daboll told the media on Friday that his neck was a “little sore,” which is why they added Barkley to the injury report. Daboll added that he hopes to have Barkley in the running back, but added that the Giants “probably got to see” regarding his status for Sunday.

Barkley was officially listed as “questionable” for the game by New York.

Daboll would love to have Barkley in the lineup for this huge meeting with the Eagles. Not only is Barkley off to a tremendous season — he is fourth in the NFL with 1,055 rushing yards on the year — but the Eagles have struggled against the run during stretches of this season. Philadelphia currently ranks 23rd in Rush DVOA at Football Outsiders, and they rank 27th in Expected Points Added per Rush this season.