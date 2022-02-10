NBA All-Star draft results: Rosters locked in for Team LeBron vs. Team Durant in 2022

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will again feature captains picking the teams. The league went away from the East vs. West format a few years back to instead have the top vote-getters in each conference select their own sides.
This year, that honor fell to LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Durant won’t play in the game due to a knee injury, but he still picked his squad during ‘Inside the NBA’ on Thursday night.
The only rule of the All-Star draft is every starter needs to go before any reserve. Andrew Wiggins should be thankful for that rule this year. LeBron is 4-0 all-time in the All-Star Game when he’s a captain. Unfortunately, the moves he’s pushed for with the Lakers haven’t worked out as well.
Here’s every pick of the All-Star draft in the order they happened, followed by full rosters for both sides.
2022 NBA All-Star draft results pick-by-pick
Team LeBron: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Team Durant: Joel Embiid
Team LeBron: Stephen Curry
Team Durant: Ja Morant
Team LeBron: DeMar DeRozan
Team Durant: Jayson Tatum (Filling in for Durant as a starter)
Team LeBron: Nikola Jokic
Team Durant: Trae Young
Team Durant: Andrew Wiggins
Second round
Team Durant: Devin Booker
Team LeBron: Luka Doncic
Team Durant: Karl-Anthony Towns
Team LeBron: Darius Garland
Team Durant: Zach LaVine
Team LeBron: Chris Paul
Team Durant: Dejounte Murray
Team LeBron: Jimmy Butler
Team Durant: Khris Middleton
Team LeBron: Donovan Mitchell
Team Durant: LaMelo Ball
Team LeBron: Fred VanVleet
Team Durant: Rudy Gobert
Team LeBron: James Harden
Team LeBron 2022 All-Star roster
Starters
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry
DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Jokic
Bench
Luka Doncic
Darius Garland
Chris Paul
Jimmy Butler
Donovan Mitchell
Fred VanVleet
James Harden
Team Durant 2022 All-Star roster
Kevin Durant (injured)
Joel Embiid
Ja Morant
Jayson Tatum
Trae Young
Andrew Wiggins
Bench
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Zach LaVine
Dejounte Murray
Khris Middleton
LaMelo Ball
Rudy Gobert
James Harden goes last in 2022 NBA All-Star Draft after Kevin Durant refuses to pick him
Harden was traded from Durant’s Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the day. KD refused to pick his former teammate in the All-Star draft, and Harden went to Team LeBron with the last pick.
This is an instant classic screenshot.
Bless ‘Inside the NBA.’
