NBA All-Star draft results: Rosters locked in for Team LeBron vs. Team Durant in 2022

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will again feature captains picking the teams. The league went away from the East vs. West format a few years back to instead have the top vote-getters in each conference select their own sides.

This year, that honor fell to LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Durant won’t play in the game due to a knee injury, but he still picked his squad during ‘Inside the NBA’ on Thursday night.

The only rule of the All-Star draft is every starter needs to go before any reserve. Andrew Wiggins should be thankful for that rule this year. LeBron is 4-0 all-time in the All-Star Game when he’s a captain. Unfortunately, the moves he’s pushed for with the Lakers haven’t worked out as well.

Here’s every pick of the All-Star draft in the order they happened, followed by full rosters for both sides.

2022 NBA All-Star draft results pick-by-pick

Team LeBron: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Team Durant: Joel Embiid

Team LeBron: Stephen Curry

Team Durant: Ja Morant

Team LeBron: DeMar DeRozan

Team Durant: Jayson Tatum (Filling in for Durant as a starter)

Team LeBron: Nikola Jokic

Team Durant: Trae Young

Team Durant: Andrew Wiggins

Second round

Team Durant: Devin Booker

Team LeBron: Luka Doncic

Team Durant: Karl-Anthony Towns

Team LeBron: Darius Garland

Team Durant: Zach LaVine

Team LeBron: Chris Paul

Team Durant: Dejounte Murray

Team LeBron: Jimmy Butler

Team Durant: Khris Middleton

Team LeBron: Donovan Mitchell

Team Durant: LaMelo Ball

Team LeBron: Fred VanVleet

Team Durant: Rudy Gobert

Team LeBron: James Harden

Team LeBron 2022 All-Star roster

Starters

LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen Curry

DeMar DeRozan

Nikola Jokic

Bench

Luka Doncic

Darius Garland

Chris Paul

Jimmy Butler

Donovan Mitchell

Fred VanVleet

James Harden

Team Durant 2022 All-Star roster

Kevin Durant (injured)

Joel Embiid

Ja Morant

Jayson Tatum

Trae Young

Andrew Wiggins

Bench

Devin Booker

Karl-Anthony Towns

Zach LaVine

Dejounte Murray

Khris Middleton

LaMelo Ball

Rudy Gobert

James Harden goes last in 2022 NBA All-Star Draft after Kevin Durant refuses to pick him

Harden was traded from Durant’s Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the day. KD refused to pick his former teammate in the All-Star draft, and Harden went to Team LeBron with the last pick.

This is an instant classic screenshot.

Bless ‘Inside the NBA.’