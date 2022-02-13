Coinbase spent $14M on a Super Bowl ad of a bouncing QR code that didn’t work

Everyone is going to have opinions on Super Bowl commercials, but I think it’s safe to say that Coinbase managed to create one of the worst ads of all time.

Coinbase spent $14 million on the QR code commercial.pic.twitter.com/7ANk3nmC47 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 14, 2022

I’m in awe of whatever ad agency sold this idea to Coinbase. That had to be a Don Draper-ass pitch to convince a company do spend millions on a bouncing, color-changing QR code with some forgettable music bouncing around the screen for a solid minute. It’s an incredible waste of money, and it’s almost such a bold waste that I almost respect it. Almost.

Anyone who says this is a great idea is an idiot. Sorry. How many people actually cared enough to hold their phone up and do anything beyond have a mild interest in the result? Then, assuming you actually did the work when you could have been eating, drinking, peeing, literally anything else — after all that, the website was down.

So, good job Coinbase, you played yourself.